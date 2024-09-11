Watching the Glencore share price? I think there’s better value out there

At a low for the year, many value investors are watching the Glencore share price, but I think there might be an even better opportunity.

In the ever-fluctuating world of commodities and mining stocks, plenty of market giants are close to 52 week lows. Many value investors are looking to Glencore (LSE:GLEN), with the share price now down 21% for the year.

Despite this decline, I think there are better opportunities out there. One such alternative is Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO). Let’s take a closer look at how the two compare.

Two giants of the sector

Glencore’s market capitalisation of £45bn, while substantial, pales in comparison to Rio Tinto’s £77.5bn. The former’s earnings have been a point of concern of late, reporting a loss of £398.53m over the last year.

Now, let’s consider Rio Tinto. The shares have seen an 8.5% decline over the past year. However, it boasts impressive profitability metrics, with earnings of £8.22bn over the last year. Unlike Glencore, this demonstrates an ability to generate substantial profits even in challenging market conditions.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1 times also suggests that the shares are reasonably priced relative to its earnings power, well below the average of competitors at about 18.1 times.

One of Rio Tinto’s most attractive features is its dividend yield of 7.27%, beating the 2.69% offered by Glencore. While this high yield might raise eyebrows, it’s worth noting that the company has a payout ratio of 66%. This indicates that the dividend is still well-covered by earnings. This suggests a commitment to returning value to shareholders without compromising financial stability.

Rio Tinto’s balance sheet also appears more robust than Glencore’s, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 22.5% compared to 84.8%. This lower leverage provides much greater financial flexibility and resilience in the face of market volatility.

The future

Looking ahead, analysts are pretty optimistic on prospects for both. This is underpinned by strong market positions in iron ore, aluminium, and copper – commodities that are crucial for global infrastructure development and the green energy transition.

However, Rio Tinto estimates annual earnings growth of just 0.4% for each of the next five years. Compared to Glencore, with the same estimate at 39.9% a year, both companies are clearly at different stages of growth.

It’s also worth considering the broader economic context in key markets, such as Australia. While it’s economy’s faced challenges, the mining sector continues to play a crucial role, accounting for 14.3% of the country’s industrial output. As a major player in this sector, both are well-positioned to benefit from any upturn in commodity demand.

But the mining sector’s notoriously cyclical, with commodity prices subject to sharp fluctuations based on global economic conditions, supply-demand dynamics, and speculative trading.

Rio Tinto’s heavy reliance on iron ore, which accounted for about 58% of its earnings in 2023, exposes it to particular risk if steel demand weakens or if competitors increase supply. Similarly, Glencore’s trading arm, while often a buffer against mining declines, can be impacted by sudden price swings in energy and metals markets.

One to watch

So while Glencore remains a significant player in the commodities market, I think the Rio Tinto share price currently offers a more attractive value proposition for investors. Despite the cyclicality and risks of the sector, the combination of financial strength, profitability, and sustainable shareholder returns make it a company I’ll be adding to my watchlist.