Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Market Movers » This FTSE 100 stock’s down 18% today! Could I snap up a bargain?

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 18% today! Could I snap up a bargain?

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 100 stock’s falling sharply today and why he’s cautious about getting involved before the dust settles.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 stocks with multi-billion market-caps don’t usually see large single day share price movements. Therefore, when I spotted one that was down 18% in early morning trading today (11 September), I immediately jumped on it. Sometimes investors can panic sell, meaning that the move in the stock is an overreaction. Here’s what I discovered.

What drove the move

The stock I’m referring to is Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO). The share price is down 19% over the past year (excluding the move so far today). Put another way, it’s on track to lose as much in value today as it has for the rest of the past year combined.

Clearly, something has surprised investors here to warrant the sudden share price move. This can be put down to the trading update just released, where it flagged up issues in North America. In this market, “trading performance in July and August was lower than anticipated”.

As a result, the firm’s revised down the full-year adjusted profits before tax and amortisation figure. Previously, investors had been guided toward a figure of £776m, which was comparative to the £766m it made last year. However, the revision lower means it now expects to make about £700m.

The fact that this is over a 10% reduction based on underperformance in just one market over the course of a summer isn’t a great sign. One factor that goes into a share price is the earnings per share. So naturally, a lower earnings per share for this year would act to adjust the share price lower.

Not a short-term fix

The £2bn wiped out in market-cap is a lot. However, I need to figure out if this is just an overreaction or the start of a broader move lower.

The concern I have is that some of the factors driving the weak performance could take some time to fix. For example, one issue was that “spend on materials and consumables” was higher than expected. If this is due to inflation or other reasons, it’s unlikely that this spend will materially decrease going forward.

Another point that was flagged was “lower than expected lead flow and sales growth”. This is a bit worrying, as it suggests demand for Renoktil products isn’t that strong. This can be fixed through innovation, marketing etc but it can’t be fixed overnight.

Action being taken

Despite these problems, the business is aware that work is needed. This is a good sign for investors. The management team has set up its ‘Right Way 2 Plan’ initiative, which is focused on sales conversion and customer retention. As a result, benefits should be felt in the future, which could allow the financials to improve.

Let’s also not forget that Rentokil still expects to be profitable to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds this year. We aren’t talking about a company that’s losing money or even close to it! So expectations need to be managed carefully to avoid too much pessimism.

Overall, I feel the problems flagged up in the trading update could take some time to solve. Therefore, I’m going to stay away from investing at the moment. But I’ll keep a close eye on things.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Market Movers

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

As the Rentokil share price crashes 20%, it’s too cheap for me to ignore

| Stephen Wright

As a profits warning sends the Rentokil share price to a 52-week low, Stephen Wright thinks it’s time to start…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 giant is going through the mire! Should I buy the dip?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this FTSE 100 consumer goods giant is currently on her radar. But is it one for…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Down 94% but up 20% today, is ASOS set to explode like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explores why the ASOS share price surged today after a trading update and whether he should get on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Nvidia share price falls another 9.5%, is this my time to invest?

| Stephen Wright

What are the questions investors need to ask themselves after weak manufacturing data triggers another sharp drop in the Nvidia…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Can a 7% rise in rental revenue drive the Ashtead share price higher?

| Kevin Godbold

Ashtead's share price has increased manyfold, but I think there's likely to be more to come for investors in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’m avoiding like the plague… for now

| Sumayya Mansoor

Some UK shares look like great opportunities. However, our writer explains why she wouldn’t buy shares in these two picks.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Down 15% on news day, but should I buy this FTSE 250 stock now?

| Kevin Godbold

This FTSE 250 IT company may be seeing a temporary setback in an otherwise enduring long-term growth story.

Read more »

Market Movers

The Rightmove share price just soared 24%! What’s the best move now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Rightmove share price is surging on takeover news. Should Edward Sheldon sell his shares and bank his profits or…

Read more »