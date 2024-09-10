Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 giant is going through the mire! Should I buy the dip?

This FTSE 100 giant is going through the mire! Should I buy the dip?

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this FTSE 100 consumer goods giant is currently on her radar. But is it one for her to buy or avoid?

Posted by
Sumayya Mansoor
Sumayya Mansoor has worked in the financial services industry for close to two decades across mortgages, financial advice, and pensions in a multitude of different roles. Away from work, Sumayya enjoys travelling and fine dining.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 incumbent Reckitt (LSE: RKT) was once seen as a no-brainer defensive buy for many investors.

Things haven’t been great recently – more on that later – so is there an opportunity for me to buy cheaper shares with a view to a recovery toward former glories? Let’s take a closer look.

Tough times

As a reminder, Reckitt is one of the largest consumer goods businesses out there. With a raft of popular brands under its belt, including Dettol, Calgon, Air Wick, Durex, Nurofen, and more, it’s no wonder it’s been a popular stock in the past.

Unfortunately, recent issues have prompted the shares to fall sharply. Over a 12-month period they’re down 22% from 5,826p, to current levels of 4,501p.

What’s happened?

Going back to 2017, the acquisition of baby formula business Mead Johnson Nutrition for over $16bn was the catalyst for Reckitt’s struggles, in my view. As well as arguably overpaying, Reckitt also inherited legal troubles linked to the firm’s products, which have been argued as being dangerous for babies. An Illinois court awarded a woman $60m for the death of her baby linked to the use of Mead Johnson’s Enfamil formula. The Reckitt share price fell by 15% alone when this happened.

Moving forward, there are still a few legal battles raging on. It seems the ill-fated acquisition has set Reckitt on an unwanted and costly course. I’ll be keeping a close eye on things.

The other side of the coin

Despite this rather large bump in the road, I still think Reckitt is a quality business. As mentioned earlier, its popular brands carry sway with consumers across the world. This is another bonus, as this vast presence could help boost earnings and returns.

Next, its decision – a bit like competitor Unilever – to streamline its brand portfolio and focus on its best-selling ones, could help the business recover from other issues. It’s a smart move, in my eyes.

Furthermore, Reckitt continues to look to expand into new territories to grow the business. This could be another money spinner that could help boost earnings and returns, as well as repair the damage mentioned earlier.

Finally, the shares are now trading at dirt-cheap levels, if you ask me. A price-to-earnings ratio of close to 13 is way below a five-year average of over 21. This is a great entry point that has tempted me today. Plus, a dividend yield of 4.4% is enticing. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed. Also, this higher yield is the result of a share price drop.

What I’m doing now

It’s a tricky call for me to make, if I’m honest. I do believe there is a fantastic company in Reckitt. However, I’m not oblivious to the recent challenges, and what the poor decision of this acquisition has done to the business and its outlook.

Ultimately, ongoing lawsuits and the prospect of millions, or even more, in fines and litigation to come doesn’t sit well with me. I’m not planning on buying any shares right now but will keep a close eye on developments. I may revisit my position soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 UK stock that I think will soar in the next FTSE bull market

| Ben McPoland

This investor in AIM-listed hVIVO (LON:HVO) reckons the UK stock could continue rising higher after today's strong interim results.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

After jumping 12% in a month, is this overlooked FTSE dividend stock a buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones tipped this FTSE 100 dividend share to do well a couple of months ago, but he didn't expect…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investing in FTSE stocks could earn me a 5-figure passive income stream!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how investing in dividend stocks could mean she’s able to earn and enjoy a passive income stream…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s where I think the boohoo share price goes next

| Gordon Best

The last few years have been difficult for those watching the boohoo share price, but is there hope the retail…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares that could benefit from falling interest rates

| Mark David Hartley

Could more interest rate cuts send FTSE shares soaring again? Our writer thinks so and details two real estate stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With self-driving coming to Europe and China, I’m watching the Tesla share price

| Gordon Best

The Tesla share price is always an interesting watch, but with its self-driving technology going global, I'm paying closer attention.

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Growth Shares

60p? This broker just downgraded the forecast for the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest change of forecast for the Lloyds share price but explains why he's not pessimistic about…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget Nvidia shares! I’d rather buy this AI stock and this ETF

| Royston Wild

Despite their recent price crash, Nvidia shares still look too expensive in my opinion. I'd rather buy these two UK-listed…

Read more »