Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £25k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £12,450 a year!

£25k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £12,450 a year!

By investing £25k today in the right blue-chip shares and taking a long-term approach, our writer reckons he could get £1,000+ in monthly passive income.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is money you earn without working for it. A classic example is the dividends paid to shareholders by some companies. They are a bit like a tiny share of the company’s excess cash over a given period. So if a blue-chip company throws off enough spare cash, its dividends can make for a lucrative unearned income source.

If I had a spare £25k today I believe I could realistically invest it to try and earn passive income streams each year of £12k.

I will say upfront that this is a long-term piece of financial planning, not a quick fix for immediate passive income. With that said, let me get into the details.

How the long-term approach works

If I put £25k into shares today, how much I would hopefully earn in a year would depend on the average dividend yield of the shares I bought. Yield is basically what I would earn annually, as a percentage of my investment.

So if I could achieve a 7% yield, I ought to bank passive income of £1,750 annually (as that is 7% of £25k).

If I kept reinvesting the dividends – known as compounding – in future those dividends could buy shares that themselves earn dividends. Compounding at an annual growth rate of 7%, after 25 years my portfolio should be throwing off passive income of £12,450 annually.

Building a portfolio of quality shares, without overpaying

That compound annual gain does not just have to come from dividends – it could also come from an increase in the value of shares.

But share prices can move down as well as up, while dividends are never guaranteed. Clearly then, choosing the right mixture of diversified shares is important.

I am basically looking to buy into great businesses I think can grow in value over time. In other words, not only do I look for strong businesses, I aim to invest when I think the share price is not overvalued.

One income share I own yields over 9%

As an example, consider my investment in asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG), a business I expect to benefit from long-term strong demand.

As the sums involved can be substantial, even fairly low commissions and fees can add up. With its strong brand and millions of existing customers, M&G is a proven cash generation machine.

In its interim results released this week, the FTSE 100 member reported operating capital generation of £486m in the first half. That was a slight year-on-year fall, but still underlined the strength of the business.

M&G aims to raise or maintain its dividend annually. The interim dividend grew modestly, from 6.5p per share to 6.6p. M&G offers a yield of 9.4%, well above my 7% target. Over five years though, the share price has fallen 6%.

The company said recent global events have introduced “a new level of macro-economic risk”, something I see as a risk to future profitability.

How I’d start

Still, M&G remains a key part of my passive income portfolio. If I wanted to start investing today to target such income, my first move would be to open a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 20%! Major brokers are tipping this FTSE 100 finance giant for a recovery

| Mark David Hartley

Two of the UK's largest brokers are positive about the prospects of this recovering FTSE 100 firm. With the share…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d bought this cheap Vanguard ETF 5 years ago I’d have made around twice the return of the FTSE 100

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Thinking of investing in a FTSE exchange-traded fund? Investors may want to check out the performance of this cheap global…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9.8% yield! Might this well-known FTSE 250 stock deliver its dazzling dividend for decades?

| Christopher Ruane

Few shares have a dividend yield approaching double digits. But this FTSE 250 company does! Christopher Ruane weighs the investment…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy shares in Greggs?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been a great investment in recent years with both capital gains and income. Should Edward Sheldon buy…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d spend £300 a month on this FTSE 100 share to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With an illustration from his own portfolio, our writer explains how he'd target a four-figure second income in a few…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend shares with the Warren Buffett ‘secret sauce’

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says the best dividend shares are ones that can also reinvest their earnings at good rates. Which FTSE…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Avacta the best ex-penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Avacta share price is up 250% in five years, but can this ex-penny stock maintain this momentum, or is…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

My ISA is ready for a 2025 stock market correction

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian reveals where he's looking in an upcoming potential stock market correction in 2025 to try and generate market-beating…

Read more »