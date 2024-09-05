Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 25%, is Glencore’s share price just too cheap for me to ignore?

Down 25%, is Glencore’s share price just too cheap for me to ignore?

Glencore’s share price has dropped in line with several key commodities prices, but the firm has good growth plans and looks undervalued in my view.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Glencore’s (LSE: GLEN) share price has dropped 25% from its 20 May 12-month traded high of £5.05.

Like many firms in the commodities sector, it has been hit by low prices in several of its key products. This was largely driven by China’s uncertain economic recovery in 2023, following a dramatic slowdown during its Covid years.

Before this, the country had been the biggest global buyer of many of the commodities that Glencore supplies. These include copper, aluminium and steel, and oil and gas, among many others.

Ultimately, China surpassed its official 5% economic growth target last year and the same target is in place this year. However, the main risk for Glencore is that this recovery stalls again, keeping commodities prices on the low side.

That said, the giant commodities firm looks to me like it is positioning itself for renewed growth this year and next. This should drive earnings higher, which would power increases in its share price and dividends, I think.

Positioning for growth

Two bright points for growth prospects emerged from my reading of Glencore’s otherwise uninspiring H1 2024 results released on 7 August.

First was the retention (rather than demerger) of its coal and carbon steel materials operations. The firm believes that these will enhance its ability to fund opportunities in its transition metals business, including its copper product pipeline.

Second was the ratification by shareholders of the company’s purchase of Elk Valley Resources. This builds on its plans for carbon steel, particularly with an eye on China’s renewable energy infrastructure plans.

Indeed, consensus analysts’ estimates are that Glencore’s earnings will increase 39.9% a year to end-2026. Earnings per share are expected to grow 43% a year to that point. And return on equity is forecast to be 14.6% by then.

Debt reduction to boost dividend?

Another element that caught my eye in the results was the 27% reduction in net debt over H1. Specifically, it fell from $4.9bn at the end of 2023 to $3.6bn.

According to the firm, a further $0.3bn reduction would allow its debt cap to be reset and enable bigger returns to be made to shareholders. This top-up could happen in February, Glencore said.

In 2022, it paid a special dividend of 8 cents (6p) a share, bringing the total up to 52 cents. That gave a yield of 9.3% at the time, against the current 2.5% return. Special dividends were also paid in 2021 and 2020.

Are the shares undervalued?

The shares also currently look to be very cheap to me. On the key price-to-book (P/B) measurement of stock value, they trade at 1.4.

This compares to the average 2.3 P/B of its peers. These comprise Anglo American at 1.5, Rio Tinto at 1.8, Antofagasta at 2.7, and BHP at 3.1.

It is also bottom of the group on the price-to-sales (P/S) valuation – at just 0.3 against a 2.3 peer average.

Will I buy the shares?

I have other holdings in the sector, so buying another would unbalance my portfolio.

If I did not have these, Glencore would be too cheap for me to ignore and I would buy it. It has strong growth prospects and is likely to increase its shareholder rewards, in my view.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Down 94% but up 20% today, is ASOS set to explode like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explores why the ASOS share price surged today after a trading update and whether he should get on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Legal & General dividend yield’s already over 9%. What if the stock market sinks?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why the juicy Legal & General dividend could become even more attractive over the long run --…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest £20k in an ISA and aim for a passive income worth £45,520

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines how he would invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a chunky passive income stream…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£12,000 of this FTSE 250 dividend star could make me £21,981 a year in passive income over time!

| Simon Watkins

The FTSE 250 investment management firm pays one of the highest yields in any FTSE index and can generate major…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is this 13p penny stock the next gem for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Mark David Hartley

This promising penny stock is undervalued and appears to be on track to make gains in the coming years. Should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 73%, is this FTSE 250 growth stock a golden opportunity?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 250 firm is a market leader in its niche. With trading now getting back on track, are the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE 250 stock’s up 21% this year and I think there might be more to come

| Stephen Wright

Sometimes the most straightforward businesses make the best investments. Stephen Wright thinks this is the case with Greggs – the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? I’d buy 20,500 shares in this UK REIT for a £1,417 second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks shares in a REIT with strong occupancy levels, reliable tenants, and scope to raise rents are a…

Read more »