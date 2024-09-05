2 high-yield shares I’d consider to target a £1,380 passive income in 2025

Looking for the best high-yield dividend shares to buy for a four-figure second income? Here are a couple of income heroes I’m thinking of snapping up.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

With 2025 just around the corner, I’m looking for high-yield shares to buy that could net me a large passive income.

Let me talk you through a couple of my favourites. As the table below shows, each of these dividend stocks provides a dividend yield far ahead of the 3.5% FTSE 100 forward average.

Company Forward dividend yield Stelrad Group (LSE:SRAD) 5.5% Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR) 8.3%

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But if broker forecasts prove accurate, a £20,000 lump sum invested equally in these stocks could net me a £1,380 second income next year.

I’m not just interest in buying stocks for large near-term dividends. I’m also seeking companies that could provide a sustainable and growing payout over time.

I believe that these dividend stocks could hit both of these targets. Here’s why I’m considering buying them for my portfolio.

Stelrad Group

As a manufacturer and seller of radiators, profits at Stelrad Group are highly sensitive to the broader economic environment. Revenues here dropped 8.9% in the six months to June as tough economic conditions endured.

While it’s not out of the woods yet, signs of improvement in its UK and European territories provide cause for optimism. I’m especially excited by the company’s earnings prospects in its home market as the government takes steps to supercharge home construction.

Demand for Stelrad’s products could rise sharply if the government meets its objective of 300,000 new homes by 2029. Remember though, there remain significant hurdles to making these plans a reality.

In the meantime, the radiator maker looks in good shape to continue raising the dividend. It hiked the interim payout for 2024 by 2%, to 2.98p per share, citing in part “confidence in the group’s future growth prospects and increasing cash generation”.

With leverage of below 1.5 times, it could afford to continue paying a large dividend in 2025 even if market conditions remain tough.

Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT’s another high-yield stock I’m considering buying to hold for the long term.

Like Stelrad, it has a great chance to increase profits as Britain’s population steadily rises. While the radiator maker will benefit from increased housing demand, Supermarket Income stands to gain as the number of mouths that require feeding grows.

More recently, this real estate investment trust (REIT) also expanded into France to give earnings an extra boost.

The business doesn’t just let out its properties to any old retailer either. Its tenants are blue-chip grocers like Tesco, Sainsbury and Marks & Spencer. So it doesn’t have to worry about rent collection issues that could impact its ability to pay dividends.

As a REIT, Supermarket Income has to pay out 90% of annual rental profit to its shareholders. So unless earnings fall off a cliff, investors can expect to receive a tasty payout each year.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

On the downside, higher interest rates have taken a bite out of earnings more recently. But with inflation falling, there’s a good chance this will become less of a threat looking ahead.