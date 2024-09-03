Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As BAE Systems’ share price drops 5%, is it time for me to buy the dip?

As BAE Systems’ share price drops 5%, is it time for me to buy the dip?

BAE Systems’ share price has fallen, making it look more undervalued to me than before, supported by a strong order book and earnings prospects.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems’ (LSE: BA) share price has dropped 5% from its 3 June 12-month traded high of £13.99.

Much of this has been due to investors taking profit following a 37% rise from its one-year traded low of £9.68, I think. And since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine War on 24 February 2022, the stock has jumped 119%.

That said, the best results from stock investment come from taking a long-term view, in my opinion. And on this basis, any notable dip in BAE Systems shares looks like a buying opportunity to me.

The world is becoming more dangerous  

The recent escalation in violence between Israel and Iran threatens a broader Middle East conflict, in my view.

There also remains no sign of an end to the Russia-Ukraine War. And China’s President Xi Jinping last year told his military to deepen war and combat planning.

Much as none of us want to see further conflicts, increasing global insecurity benefits defence firms. And many countries in Europe and Asia believe that building up their defences will deter future wars.

NATO members, for example, have now committed to increase their annual defence spending to 2%+ of gross domestic product.

Globally, defence spending hit a record $2.4trn last year.

Ideally placed to secure new spending

As the largest defence contractor in Europe and the seventh-largest in the world, BAE Systems looks well-placed to benefit.

It has already done so, with its H1 2024 results showing a £1.6bn increase in its order book over the six months, to £59.6bn. Its order backlog jumped £4.3bn over the period to £74.1bn.

This powered a 13% rise in sales to £13.399bn. Operating profit over the period increased 5% to £1.296bn.

Since the release of the results on 1 August, more big orders have rolled in. Only the next day, it received a $493m contract from the US Army.

On 6 August, it was awarded a $48m contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory. And on 20 August, it was selected by Boeing to upgrade the flight control computers for its Eagle and Super Hornet fighter planes.

I see the principal risk for the firm being that any of its major products fail. This could be costly to repair and dent the company’s reputation.

However, analysts forecast earnings growth of 7.3% a year to end-2026. And earnings per share are expected to grow 9% a year to then.

Is there value left in the shares?

Despite the surge in BAE Systems’ share price since February 2022, they still have substantial value in them, I believe.

On the key price-to-earnings (P/E) measure of stock value, the shares trade at just 21.5 against a peer average of 43.1. This looks very cheap.

To find out how cheap they are in cash terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. This shows the shares to be 21% undervalued at their present price of £13.23. So a fair value for them would be £16.75, although they may go lower or higher than that.

I have been adding BAE Systems shares on dips for several years now and will do so again very shortly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price is going nowhere. Is the stock dead money?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has lost all its upward momentum recently. Is it game over for this legendary FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to consider buying in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in September, which included two financials...

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Can a 7% rise in rental revenue drive the Ashtead share price higher?

| Kevin Godbold

Ashtead's share price has increased manyfold, but I think there's likely to be more to come for investors in the…

Read more »

Micro-Cap Shares

Should I follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors and buy 1.3p penny stock Helium One Global?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been piling into a penny stock that currently trades for just over 1p. Should Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Nvidia shares oversold in September 2024?

| John Fieldsend

Nvidia shares crashed last week despite yet another terrific set of results. Is this a golden buying opportunity for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Starting with £0? Here’s how I’d try and turn £100 a month into a passive income nest egg

| John Fieldsend

If I was looking to build a passive income nest egg starting from nothing, then I’d follow a couple of…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

This red-hot FTSE growth stock is up 120% but still great value with a P/E of 10!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wishes FTSE 250 growth stock Keller Group had come to his attention earlier. But he reckons there's more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One of my favourite UK shares is down 26% over 12 months. Should I buy?

| Stephen Wright

Is a 26% decline a chance to buy shares in a UK company with a growing dividend, strong returns on…

Read more »