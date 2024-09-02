Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » This FTSE 250 stock jumped 21% last month! I think there’s still time to buy

This FTSE 250 stock jumped 21% last month! I think there’s still time to buy

Jon Smith eyes up a FTSE 250 share that has been flying higher over the summer, with recent results giving it an even greater boost.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In August, the top-performing FTSE 250 stock was Just Group (LSE:JST). After rallying 21%, it’s now up 95% over the past year. For a company with a market cap of £1.48bn, this is quite an impressive feat! Yet despite the jump, I think that there’s further room to move higher. Here’s why.

Results help to spark a move

To begin with, let’s run through why it jumped so much last month. One of the big influences was the H1 results, which came out in the middle of the month. When the title of the report is “consistently outperforming our targets”, you know that it’s going to be a good read.

Sales grew by 30%, filtering down to help operating profit jump by 44% versus the same period last year. The defined benefit pension side of the business is really motoring. Interestingly, the report noted that “over the past 18 months we have written over one third…of all defined benefit transactions in the market, more than any other provider.” That’s a very powerful comment and shows the position that it has grown to have in this space.

The outlook going forward is something that helped to push the stock even higher. The firm expects to exceed the previous guidance for full-year operating profit. It doesn’t stop there, with Just Group expecting that the underlying drivers of growth should remain intact for the foreseeable future.

Why it could keep going

Even with the jump in August (and for much of the past year), the price-to-earnings ratio isn’t high. It currently sits at 5.11. For reference, I use 10 as a ratio for a fairly valued company, so a ratio of 5 makes me think the stock is undervalued.

Given the trajectory of earnings, I only expect the earnings per share part of the ratio to grow over the next couple of years. If the share price doesn’t increase, this would make the ratio fall further. Logically, I’d expect the share price to rally, at least to keep the ratio at 5. If anything, I’d expect the pace of the share price jump to be larger than that of earnings, in order to push the ratio closer to 10.

In my eyes, this means that I still have time to buy and that I haven’t missed the boat.

Points to remember

Before I rush to buy the stock, I do need to accept potential risks. One is regulatory change. In my view, the insurance industry is one of (if not the most) tightly regulated areas in the UK. This means that any changes can have big implications for the future operations of Just Group.

Another factor I need to be aware of is the impact of interest rates. A lot of the investment portfolio for the pensions is based around bonds. When interest rates fall, bond prices go up, but the yields go down. This can make it harder for the company to achieve a high rate of interest on these investments.

Even with these concerns, I think the company is in a great place right now. I’m thinking about adding it to my portfolio for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

Which UK shares might pass the Warren Buffett litmus test?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has a tough set of criteria for identifying stocks to buy. But Stephen Wright thinks a FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA in September

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for bargains in his Stocks and Shares ISA in September. And a recent report from the…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

3 timeless lessons from Warren Buffett as his business empire tops $1 trillion!

| Ben McPoland

This investor shares three pieces of wisdom from Warren Buffett and how each one continues to inform his own investing…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing For Beginners

Warren Buffett might be selling shares, but he still owns this FTSE 100 stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the share sales at Berkshire Hathaway, but flags one FTSE 100 idea in the portfolio that might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target a second income without taking on a second job

| John Fieldsend

A second job and all the work that goes along with it is one route to earning a second income.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 defensive FTSE stocks lower risk investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

These defensive FTSE options could offer investors a good entry point to lower risk investments. Our writer breaks them down.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d drip feed £200 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and turn it into a recurring £15,875 income

| John Fieldsend

The Stocks and Shares ISA could build a long-term passive income even starting with seemingly small sums. Here’s one way…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£12,000 in bank savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a SIPP worth £777,841

| Ben McPoland

Our writer outlines how he’d consider investing twelve grand in a SIPP to target a sizeable portfolio balance later on…

Read more »