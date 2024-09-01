Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is BT stock a no-brainer buy at 138p?

Is BT stock a no-brainer buy at 138p?

BT stock has fallen after shock news that will affect its Openreach division. Is the current 138p share price a no-brainer buy?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT (LSE: BT) share price has had a week, as I believe the kids are fond of saying, after longtime partner Sky announced it would be shifting some business away to one of the new fibre kids on the block. 

The shares fell 9% in a matter of hours and a cool £1bn in market cap was wiped off. The share price now sits at 138p. The short but steep drop has taken the edge off what had been threatening to become a good year for the world’s oldest communications company. 

Did the market overreact here? Or is this a stock to hang up the phone for? Let’s have a look

Battle lines

The recent news is a kind of ‘battle of the broadbands’ centred squarely on BT’s Openreach service. Openreach is the company’s fibre division, tasked with rolling out hyper-fast fibre broadband and the fastest internet speeds going. 

Crucially, this is an unsaturated market with around half of UK households without it installed. Growth isn’t easy to come by for telcos so this is a key part of the business.

On the other side of the battle lines are ‘altnets’ – smaller, alternative providers of fibre broadband, the Davids to the BT Goliath. The largest of these altnets, CityFibre, signed a deal with Sky to provide fibre to its customers. This not only threatens to steal business from BT, but fierce competition could drive down margins and affect Openreach earnings too.

I’ll have to inject my own experience here as I signed up with an altnet recently after moving into a new place. I was a little nervous signing up to a company I’d never heard of. Those worries swiftly fizzled away when the installation was arranged within a day, completed within an hour, and every time I needed to talk with someone on the phone, I didn’t have to wait for 45 minutes. 

It didn’t feel like 2020s Britain at all. If that’s what altnets are offering then I fear for the big players that don’t offer it. In other words, I can see these altnets eating BT’s lunch.

Buy for the dividend?

And if I’m unimpressed with Openreach as a source of growth then it’s hard to see BT as anything other than a stable dividend stock. The firm pays a 5.92% yield, which in fairness is very high, the 13th biggest payout on the FTSE 100. If I was withdrawing from a nest egg I might take a fancy of that much of a yearly return and snap up the shares. 

With more time to play with though I have to look at the growth side of the equation and the share price has traded sideways for decades. 

Somewhat incredibly, I could have bought the shares in the 1980s and sold them today for a capital loss. Altogether, this isn’t a stock I’m interested in even after the drop in share price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Are dividend stocks the best way to earn passive income? Mark Cuban is a fan!

| Mark David Hartley

Celebrity investor Mark Cuban is vocal about his love for dividend stocks. Their regular cash payments can provide a steady…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s stockpiling cash. Should I be worried?

| James Beard

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, has been building up its cash reserves. Our writer considers what this means.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Despite an 8.3% yield, I wouldn’t touch this popular passive income stock with a bargepole!

| James Beard

For 25 consecutive years, this FTSE 100 stock has grown its dividend. Although popular with investors looking for passive income,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA in September

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for bargains in his Stocks and Shares ISA in September. And a recent report from the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in dividend stocks to earn a £10,000 second income?

| Stephen Wright

With the FTSE 100 yielding around 3.5%, investors need £285,714 to earn a £10,000 second income. But Stephen Wright thinks…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to consider buying in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in September, which included several 'Fire' recommendations!

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

3 mega-cheap dividend shares to consider in September!

| Royston Wild

These dividend shares are tipped to pay a better passive income than the FTSE 100. Royston Wild thinks they might…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in UK shares to stop working and live off passive income?

| Royston Wild

We all dream of retiring early and living off the passive income from our investments. But how long could it…

Read more »