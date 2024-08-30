Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This company might just level up my passive income

This company might just level up my passive income

Plenty of companies have generous dividend yields, but for long-term passive income, I want a company that can tick all the boxes for me.

Posted by
Gordon Best
Gordon is a freelance investment writer for The Motley Fool UK. With a degree in civil engineering, he also works in Strategic Consulting, and runs a financial education company.
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Ah, the sweet sound of dividends hitting an account. It’s music to any Foolish investor’s ears, isn’t it? Well, fellow dividend hunters, I’ve stumbled upon a company with a dividend yield I like the look of, and fundamentals to keep the value investor in me happy too. Enter DCC (LSE:DCC), a sales, marketing, and distribution giant in the carbon energy solutions world. 

Diverse income

Now, I know what some are thinking. Another boring distributor? Maybe not. The company is like a Swiss Army knife of the business world. From DCC Energy keeping the lights on and the wheels turning, to DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology with its gadgets and gizmos aplenty. This diversification its secret sauce, helping it weather plenty of economic storms and challenges since its founding in 1976.

Let’s cut to the chase – we’re here for the dividends, right? The shares currently yield a solid 3.67%. And management has been growing this yield pretty steadily since 2015. With a payout ratio of 60%, I believe there’s still plenty of room for further increases, as forecast into 2027 and beyond.

The valuation

It’s regarding valuation where I get really interested. Plenty of great companies have high dividends, but not always the solid balance sheet or growth prospects to make them feel sustainable. A discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis, which uses cash flows to estimate the fair value of a company, suggests it may be undervalued by as much as 48% Obviously, it’s not a guarantee, but it says to me that there’s still plenty of potential, even after a 24% price rise in the last year alone.

Analysts seem optimistic too, with an average price target that’s 33.2% higher than the current share price. Looking ahead, the company’s expected to grow earnings at 9.7% annually. Although this isn’t huge, I like the sound of steady and sustainable growth.

As I noted, a tasty dividend is no good if the company can’t keep paying it. Thankfully, the firm’s finances look sturdier than a castle. Debts of £2bn are well under control, and the debt-to-equity ratio has fallen from 73% to 63% over the last five years. The company has a very healthy £1.1bn in cash ready for a rainy day too.

Risks

Now, I wouldn’t be a proper Fool if I didn’t mention the risks. DCC’s energy division is facing more changes than a chameleon in a bag of Skittles. Such a complex operation can lead to bumps in the road as bigger players get involved, and seek to pick up market share aggressively. And as a global player, the business is much more exposed to currency swings than many others that are focusing on a single region or market. Management is very experienced, but the energy sector is currently seeing a lot of change, so nothing is guaranteed.

Ticks the boxes

So, I think DCC could well be the dividend darling that takes my passive income from a trickle to a torrent over time. It’s got the yield, the growth potential, and perhaps a bargain price tag to boot. Although the sector has plenty of risks, I think this one has the solid fundamentals, and the track record to find success over the long-term. I’ll be buying at the next opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How I’d target a stunning 7% dividend yield from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is using his Stocks and Shares ISA to build a high and rising dividend income stream. He's aiming…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Cheap FTSE growth stocks to consider buying in September

| Paul Summers

Having been in the shadows for a while, some of the UK's best growth stocks could be set for stellar…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing For Beginners

Warren Buffett might be selling shares, but he still owns this FTSE 100 stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the share sales at Berkshire Hathaway, but flags one FTSE 100 idea in the portfolio that might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll be watching closely in September

| Paul Summers

We could see a big increase in market activity next month. Paul Summers has got his eye on three FTSE…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This former penny stock’s already tripled this year – and just landed another SpaceX deal!

| Christopher Ruane

This one-time penny stock's been a 10-bagger in five years. Two big SpaceX deals in a matter of weeks have…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I wouldn’t touch Nvidia stock with a bargepole right now

| Alan Oscroft

It seems that Nvidia stock's the one everyone is raving about buying, as it beat expectations again. Well, not me,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Aviva shares I’d need to live off the passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he'd consider investing in Aviva shares to generate a high-yield passive income stream from his portfolio.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Potentially 41% undervalued, I like the look of this FTSE giant

| Gordon Best

These days, investors can afford to be fussy when it comes to picking quality businesses. I may have found a…

Read more »