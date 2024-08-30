These days, investors can afford to be fussy when it comes to picking quality businesses. I may have found a FTSE company that ticks all the boxes.

Potentially 41% undervalued, I like the look of this FTSE giant

In the bustling heart of the FTSE 100 index, amid the clamour of high-profile tech stocks and financial juggernauts, sits a somewhat unassuming industrial technology company that’s been quietly powering innovation for over 170 years.

Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN) might not be a household name, but its fingerprints are all over the modern world – from the depths of the oceans to the edges of space.

This FTSE giant could be significantly undervalued, potentially by as much as 41%. Now that’s enough to get me interested, let’s take a closer look.

Highly diverse

The firm operates in a dizzying array of sectors, from aerospace and defence to healthcare and energy. For instance, its John Crane division keeps the world’s industrial machinery humming with advanced sealing technologies. Smiths Detection safeguards borders and critical infrastructure. Meanwhile, Flex-Tek and Smiths Interconnect provide crucial components for everything from aircraft to 5G networks.

This diversity isn’t just impressive – it’s a key part of the company’s resilience. When one sector faces challenges, another often picks up the slack. It’s a business model that’s weathered world wars, financial crises, and a global pandemic.

The company recently reported organic revenue growth ahead of market expectations. More impressively, its free cash flow more than doubled year-on-year, showcasing operational efficiency and a really solid balance sheet.

The valuation

A discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation suggest the company could be trading at a significant discount – potentially up to 41% below fair value.

Now, it’s worth noting that valuation is as much art as science, and different analysts might arrive at different figures. However, by looking at the strong market position, diverse revenue streams, and improving financial metrics, I think the case for undervaluation becomes compelling.

Adding to the allure is management’s commitment to shareholder returns. The company recently announced a new £100m share buyback programme. For income investors, there’s a respectable 2.4% dividend yield on offer, with a conservative payout ratio of around 63% suggesting room for future growth.

Risks ahead

The firm operates in highly competitive markets, and geopolitical tensions or economic downturns could seriously impact demand for its products. The company’s global footprint, while a strength, also exposes it to currency fluctuations and varying regulatory landscapes. I’d also argue the recent departure of CEO Paul Keel also introduces an element of uncertainty regarding future leadership and strategy.

I’ve also got a slight concern about the reliance on government contracts, particularly in its Detection business, which can often lead to inconsistent revenues.

Ticks the boxes for me

However, for patient investors with a long-term horizon, I think many of these challenges could present an opportunity rather than a deterrent. The firm has a long track record of adapting to changing market conditions and emerging stronger from periods of uncertainty.

The push for more sustainable industrial processes plays right into the hands of its energy-efficient technologies. Increasing security concerns worldwide bode well for its detection systems. And the relentless march of connectivity and electrification aligns perfectly with its interconnect solutions.

In a market often fixated on the next big thing, this company offers something different – a blend of storied heritage and cutting-edge innovation, potentially available at a significant discount. For investors seeking a FTSE giant with both value and growth potential, I think Smiths certainly warrants a closer look.