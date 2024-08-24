With prices rising, is time running out to buy dividend shares?

Higher prices mean lower yields from dividend shares. But Stephen Wright thinks there are still opportunities if companies can keep growing.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Lower interest rates, falling inflation, and growing GDP have been pushing dividend shares higher. And there could well be more to come.

When the price of shares goes up, dividend yields come down. So with this set to continue, investors might not get many more chances to lock in some unusually high yields.

Higher prices, lower yields

British American Tobacco‘s (LSE:BATS) a good example of the kind of thing I have in mind. Over the last month, the stock’s climbed almost 15%.

As a result, the dividend yield’s fallen from around 9.6% to 8.3%. That might not sound like much, but it can make a big difference for investors with a long-term perspective.

After 30 years, a £10,000 investment that grows at 9.6% a year becomes worth £156,428. By contrast, £10,000 compounding at 8.3% a year over the same period only reaches £109,358.

Investing isn’t just about buying shares with the highest dividend yields. But a choice between buying the same stock when its dividend yield compared to when it’s lower is an easy – and important – one.

Dividend growth

There’s another dimension though. While an improving macroeconomic environment might be causing British American Tobacco’s share price to rise, they could also be good for its earnings.

An improving economy could help boost consumer spending on nicotine and tobacco products. Lower inflation and cheaper debt should also help the firm reduce costs and interest payments on its debt.

If profitability improves, I’d expect British American Tobacco’s dividend to increase. So even buying the stock at today’s prices, an annual return of 9.6% might still be on the cards after a couple of years.

I therefore don’t think it’s too late to buy dividend shares. Buying them at lower prices might be better, but an improving macroeconomic picture should lead to higher returns over time.

Potential returns

British American Tobacco’s a Dividend Aristocrat, with over 25 years of consecutive increases. And at an 8.3% starting yield, the returns could be spectacular over time, if it can keep this going.

Doing this won’t be entirely straightforward. The obvious risk is that its traditional product – cigarettes – is in decline and this doesn’t look like it’s going to reverse any time soon.

The company does have some things it can do to try and offset this though. These include increasing prices, launching its next generation products, and reducing its share count through buybacks.

From here, it doesn’t take much for the stock to be a great investment. Over 30 years, 2% annual dividend growth would result in a return of 14.88% a year on an investment at today’s prices.

Long-term passive income

Lower dividend yields mean investors need to be a bit more careful. With a less margin of safety, the anticipated growth needs to come through.

Nonetheless, even with share prices rising, I think there are still opportunities for income investors looking for stocks to buy. An improving economic picture should bring better profits for businesses.