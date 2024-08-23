Member Login
How high can the Rolls-Royce share price go in 2024?

As the Rolls-Royce share price continues to defy his expectations, our writer considers where it might be at the end of 2024.

James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) share price appears unstoppable. During 18 of the past 24 months, it’s gone up.

And in three of the six months when it fell, it went down by less than 2.5%. Since August 2022, its average monthly increase has been 8.7%.

Those who were brave enough to invest when the share price reached a post-pandemic low have seen a 12-fold increase in the value of their shareholding.

But I suspect the question that shareholders will all be asking themselves is, can this bull run continue? And by implication, what will the share price be at the end of December.

Let’s take a look.

A crystal ball

Making share price predictions is fraught with difficulties. That’s because history’s sometimes the only tool available, yet it isn’t necessarily a good guide to the future.

If the Rolls-Royce share price were to continue rising by 8.7% a month, it’ll close 2024 at 698p. But this appears to be a little optimistic.

Recently (1 August), the company upgraded its earnings expectations for 2024. It’s now forecasting an underlying operating profit for the year ending 31 December (FY24), of £2.1bn-£2.3bn. And free cash flow (FCF) of £2.1bn-£2.2bn (previously: £1.7bn-£1.9bn).

With many in the City on holiday, few analysts have had time to digest the good news. But JPMorgan quickly upgraded its earnings per share (EPS) forecasts to 18.6p (FY24) and 20.2p (FY25).

The investment bank was particularly impressed with the significant increase in FCF as it’s expected to come from the improvement in profitability, rather than from a greater number of customers paying in advance under long-term contract arrangements, which had been a concern.

Based on a current (21 August) share price of 493p, JPMorgan’s forecast implies a FY24 forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.5. That’s on the high side, especially for a member of the FTSE 100 where the average is currently around half that figure.

However, some investors look at the PEG ratio to assess value for money. If JPMorgan’s prediction’s accurate, 2024 will see a 35% increase in EPS. With a P/E ratio of 26.9, the PEG ratio would be 0.76.

That’s close to 0.7, the level below which a share might be considered something of a bargain.

Illustrious company

But if the stock price was 698p, its earnings multiple would be 37.5. This would be similar to some members of the Magnificent Seven.

Ironically, Rolls-Royce’s share price has been growing like that of a tech giant rather than a company that’s been around since 1906. But I don’t think a valuation at this level’s justified. And given that many investors will be sitting on some handsome paper profits, I’m sure an increasing number will soon be tempted to cash in their gains.

Final thoughts

In my opinion, successful investing’s about taking a long-term view. Looking four months ahead is too short an investment horizon to be meaningful. I’m therefore not going to make any predictions other than to say that I think the pace of growth in the Rolls-Royce share price will soon start to slow.

It might even fall as some investors take a breath. However, another bumper set of results — and an upwards revision in future earnings forecasts — could lead to another bull run. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

