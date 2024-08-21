Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These insiders reckon Raspberry Pi is a value stock full of potential. Are they right?

These insiders reckon Raspberry Pi is a value stock full of potential. Are they right?

Some in the know believe this is a value stock that will provide big returns in the long run. Our writer considers whether such faith is justified.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Chief Technology Officer (Hardware) of Raspberry Pi (LSE:RPI), and three people closely connected with him, think the company’s stock offers good value at the moment.

How do I know this?

Well, recent stock exchange filings show that, during the first two days of August, the four of them bought 32,474 shares at an average price of 375.73p.

Spending £122,014 on the stock tells me that they have confidence in the long-term potential of the low-cost computer manufacturer.

And judging by the success of the company’s June IPO, others appear to agree.

Raspberry Pi’s shares were initially offered to the public at 280p each. On debut, they soared in value and closed their first day of trading at 385p — a premium of 37.5%.

They’ve since traded in a range of 326p-550p. Last week (15 August) the stock closed at the same price as it did after the first day’s trading.

A track record of growth

Raspberry PI is a British success story.

It has an excellent reputation for quality and its products are championed by a community of enthusiasts. But it’s a misconception that its core market is providing computers to hobbyists. In fact, the majority of its sales are made to industry and commerce.

This has helped it grow rapidly in recent years.

For the year ended 31 December 2023 (FY23), it recorded a profit after tax of $31.6m (£24.4m). This was an increase of 85% on FY22.

MeasureFY21FY22FY23
Revenue ($’000)149,587187,859265,797
Gross profit ($’000)41,91742,28065,955
Gross profit percentage (%)28.022.524.8
Profit after tax ($’000)14,85117,06731,572
Source: company prospectus

However, there are no clues as to how the company will perform in 2024.

I expect we’ll soon see interim accounts for the first six months of 2024. However, until then, a lot of guess work is required to assess whether the stock is fairly valued.

An optimistic assessment

But Peel Hunt and Jefferies, brokers who’ve recently started covering the stock, have crunched some numbers. They have price targets of 439p and 448p, respectively.

Peel Hunt argues that as the cost of computing falls and artificial intelligence machine learning applications continue to take hold, the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ will happen. It says Raspberry Pi is well placed to take advantage as its computers can be placed close to where data is actioned or created.

The broker optimistically suggests that it could be a new technology giant — a tech superpower, something akin to the current members of the so-called Magnificent Seven.

But at the moment, the company is tiny — it has a market cap of just £737m. Nvidia, for example, is worth over 3,000 times more.

Yet this still means Raspberry Pi is valued at a hefty 30.2 times its historical price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Although high, that’s not unusual for the sector. According to IG, the average P/E ratio of the Magnificent Seven is 44, even after the recent sell-off.

Source: IG

Not for me

However, although I admire the company and what it’s achieved, I think there’s a danger of getting carried away with some of the hype.

Investing now would be a little too speculative for me. I don’t know how it’s performing and — I believe — the technology industry is full of examples of over-inflated valuations.

I’m going to wait until the next trading update before revisiting the investment case and deciding whether Raspberry Pi offers value for money.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

As BP’s share price drops 23%, despite strong Q2 results and a higher dividend, should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s falling share price makes it look even more undervalued to me than it did before, supported by a refocus…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

3 reasons the Persimmon share price could keep rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Persimmon share price has risen around 70% over the last year. But with interest rates coming down, there could…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20k in a freshly-minted Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer outlines a potential strategy for a new Stocks and Shares ISA and then picks a standout FTSE stock…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Undervalued by over 60%? This looks the cheapest major FTSE bank to me!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE bank looks the most undervalued of all its principal UK competitors to me, especially after posting very strong…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here are 3 of my favourite FTSE 250 dividend stocks for passive income

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 250 is full of excellent UK companies offering attractive dividend yields. These are three of this Fool's best…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I own recently paid out! Here’s why I’d love to buy more shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor just received returns from these dividend stocks in her portfolio. She explains why she’d buy further shares to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks are near their 52-week lows. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

I don't expect to see many recoveries in the style of Rolls-Royce, but these FTSE 100 companies are down and…

Read more »