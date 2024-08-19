Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this 7%-yielding overlooked FTSE 100 gem also very undervalued?

Is this 7%-yielding overlooked FTSE 100 gem also very undervalued?

This commodities giant posted strong H1 results, has excellent prospects as China continues its economic recovery, and also offers a high yield.

Posted by Simon Watkins Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Sixty percent of the revenue of FTSE 100 commodity giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) comes from China.

The size of the country’s economy is currently $17.8trn. The size of the economy of the present darling of the developing markets – India – is $3.55trn.

This means that even annual growth of 5% a year would mean China adding an economy the size of India’s to its own every four years.

Last year, China’s economy grew by 5.2% against an official target of “around 5%“. The same target remains in place this year, and I think it will surpass it again.

Poised to benefit from Beijing’s bounce-back

A slowdown in China’s economic rebound after its disastrous Covid years is the primary risk for Rio Tinto, in my view.

However, it recently finalised construction of the Oyu Tolgoi mine in nearby Mongolia. This is destined to become the world’s fourth-largest copper mine, with the copper concentrate currently all going to China.

Copper and aluminium (which Rio Tinto also produces) are also vital to China’s rapid expansion in energy transition products.

The firm is additionally now developing a huge iron ore mine in Western Australia with the China Baowu Steel Group. The country remains the world’s largest steel producer, the key raw material for which is iron ore.

How were the latest results?

The company’s H1 2024 results released on 31 July showed profit after tax rose 14% compared to H1 2023 to $5.8bn.

Free cash flow was down 25%, reflecting the company’s China investments and others.

Underlying EBITDA was up 3% to $12.1bn, and net cash generated from operating activities rose 1% to $7.1bn.

Its strong balance sheet enabled it to pay back 50% of its profit in dividends, as is its practice. This meant an overall payment of $2.9bn for an interim dividend of 177 cents (137p) a share.

Major passive income generator

In 2023, the firm paid a total dividend of $4.35 a share. On the current share price of £47.32, this gives a yield of 7.2%.

By comparison, the FTSE 100’s average yield is presently 3.7%.

So, £10,000 invested in Rio Tinto shares now would give a dividend payout of £720 this year. Provided the rate averaged the same this would rise to £7,200 after 10 years and to £21,600 after 30 years.

However, if the dividends were used to buy more Rio Tinto shares the returns could be much bigger.

Doing this (‘dividend compounding’) would generate an extra £10,500 instead of £7,200 after 10 years. After 30 years, an additional £76,154 would have been made in dividends rather than £21,600!

The total investment of £86,154 would pay £6,203 each year in dividends!

Bargain price as well?

Better still from my perspective is that the shares trade on the key price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of stock valuation at just 9.4. This is bottom of its competitor group, which averages 21.4.

A discounted cash flow analysis using other analysts’ figures and my own shows the stock to be 34% undervalued.

So a fair price for the shares would be £71.70, although they may go lower or higher than that, of course.

Given this heavy undervaluation, its strong push to capitalise on China’s growth, and its high yield, I will be buying the stock very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Forget the Apple share price, I’m watching Warren Buffett’s newest purchase

| Gordon Best

Keeping an eye on the Apple share price has always been key, but with investing great Warren Buffett selling half…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 passive income shares I’d buy in a stock market correction

| Stephen Wright

Nobody knows when the next stock market correction will be. But Stephen Wright's making plans for a huge passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A cheap momentum share and a low-cost ETF I’d buy as gold prices rocket!

| Royston Wild

Looking to cash in on the gold rush? Royston Wild discusses a cheap FTSE 250 share and an exchange-traded fund…

Read more »

Top Stocks

5 UK growth shares that Fools think are dirt cheap

| The Motley Fool Staff

Shares that are seemingly cheap and have vast potential for growth? According to a few of our free-site contract writers,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and turn a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA into a small fortune

| John Fieldsend

How much could a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA build up to? Here are a few tips on how to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Experts keep warning about a stock market crash. Here’s what history says about it

| Ben McPoland

One economist is sounding the alarm about the stock market and reckons it could drop 86% as early as 2025.…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two dividend shares that recently cut dividend payments, making him concerned about the value right now.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my first £500 today for a future filled with passive income

| John Fieldsend

The ups and downs of the stock market can deter those looking for a passive income future. Here’s one strategy…

Read more »