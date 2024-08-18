Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will artificial intelligence (AI) push the Lloyds share price higher?

Will artificial intelligence (AI) push the Lloyds share price higher?

The Lloyds share price has performed well in 2024, but the bank has made headlines in recent weeks after it hired its first chief of artificial intelligence.

Posted by Dr. James Fox Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price is once again pushing near 60p a share. The UK banking stock has rewarded investors in 2024, with the share price rising by 35.6% over the past six months.

However, the stock made headlines last week after it poached Amazon Web Services executive Rohit Dhawan to lead its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

So, what does this mean for Lloyds, and will AI lift the share price higher?

New hire

On 5 August, amid a global stock sell-off, Lloyds announced that it had appointed Dhawan as its first group director of AI and advanced analytics. Dhawan, with a PhD in AI, previously led AWS’s data and AI strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Reporting to chief data and analytics officer Ranil Boteju, Dhawan will oversee AI integration across Lloyds’ operations, establishing an AI Centre of Excellence. His role includes enhancing customer and operational processes with AI, aligning with the bank’s strategy to scale AI use.

What does AI mean for Lloyds?

AI is poised to touch almost every aspect of modern life, transforming industries such as healthcare, finance, education, and transportation.

Banking is no different, as AI is revolutionising the industry by improving customer service, enhancing security, and optimising operations. 

Lloyds, two years into a strategic transformation, has hired 1,500 tech specialists and is testing 50 AI use cases to improve customer support, chatbots, and fraud detection.

The FTSE 100 bank says it’s using machine learning algorithms or income verification when customers take out mortgages and to help prioritise customers’ call. In the former’s case, the process of verification has been reduced from three weeks to a matter of seconds.

Lloyds also used AI to register insurance claims following storms in January. This freed up time for urgent phone calls from customers.

From the outside, it’s very hard to quantify exactly what this will mean for Lloyds. But as AI constantly improves, it seems likely that it will deliver meaningful cost benefits.

Moreover, banks that incorporate AI most efficiently could also benefit from stronger customer retention rates. Morgan Stanley was one of the first lenders to hire an AI chief in March. Lloyds doesn’t appear to be far behind.

Investing for AI

AI could well deliver as yet unquantifiable benefits, but I wouldn’t invest in the bank because of AI.

But before I come to why I invest in Lloyds, it’s neccessary to accept there are always risks, even when investing in companies with strong credentials.

With Lloyds, I accept that it’s something of a bellwether for the UK economy, and while things are looking up, the nation remains vulnerable to economic shocks including rising oil prices and the potential to import inflation.

This could have a profound impact on demand for mortgages and potentially keep interest rates higher for longer. In theory, this may result in higher impairment charges.

However, the base case scenario is positive. The UK economy is expected to grow and there’s an acute lack of homes. We also now have a government that’s prioritising building them. This is certainly positive for the UK’s number one mortgage provider — around 66% of the bank’s loans are UK mortgages.

Moreover, the stock remains inexpensive at 8.2 times expected earnings for 2025 and with a 4.7% dividend yield. If I didn’t already have a strong weighting towards UK banks, I’d buy more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

The Warren Buffett advice that’s made me money

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett’s widely regarded as the greatest stock market investor of all time. Here are three powerful pieces of advice…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Diageo shares in May 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Diageo shares at a P/E ratio of 27 might have buyer’s remorse. But Stephen Wright thinks things…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Are these 2 FTSE growth stocks down 33% and 48% set to go on a long bull run?

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 growth stocks have taken an absolute beating over recent years but Harvey Jones thinks they may…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock offers an index-beating 8.8% dividend yield

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100’s a great place to look for stocks with high and sustainable dividend yields. Our writer looks at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k to spare? Here’s how I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a £32,500 passive income one day

| Dr. James Fox

Many UK residents are yet to realise the power of investing and how it can transform our savings into a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My top no-brainer high-yield dividend income stock to buy in 2024

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons the huge yield on offer from FTSE 100 wealth manager M&G makes this income stock irresistible.

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here’s how much money investors could have made using a Stocks and Shares ISA if they’d started investing in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I think the Rolls-Royce share price might end 2024

| Alan Oscroft

What goes up must come down? Or keep going up? That's the dilemma we face when we look at the…

Read more »