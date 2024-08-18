Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock offers an index-beating 8.8% dividend yield

This FTSE 100 stock offers an index-beating 8.8% dividend yield

The FTSE 100’s a great place to look for stocks with high and sustainable dividend yields. Our writer looks at one of the biggest yields on the index.

Posted by Dr. James Fox Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General’s (LSE:LGEN) a FTSE 100 stalwart offering a solid dividend yield. Known for its stability and consistent returns, it’s a favourite among income-focused investors.

In fact, with the share price pulling back in the past few months, the dividend yield’s once again pushed higher. That’s because yields rise as prices fall, and vice-verse.

So if I were to buy the stock today, I could lock in an 8.8% dividend yield. That’s one very appealing reason to buy the stock.

However, we need to take a look at the full picture.

RBC Capital Markets recently highlighted concerns over Legal & General, downgrading it from Outperform to Sector Perform. RBC cited that the pension risk transfer (PRT) market has “lost some of its lustre”, cutting its target price from 295p to 245p.

The bank, which recently took over UK investment manager Brewin Dolphin, said it believes the PRT market accounted for 50% of expected earnings through to 2028. As such, it downgraded the insurer and wealth manager based on these challenges.

It’s true that bulk purchase annuities (BPAs) — a type of PRT where the pension plan purchases annuities in bulk — has previously been cited as a supportive trend for Legal & General. And in 2022, Legal & General was the UK’s No 1 BPA provider.

This is definitely a concern for investors and the re-rating has had an impact on the share price.

However, it’s worth noting that many analysts still remain positive on the PRT and BPA market. One forecast I’ve seen suggests the PRT market could be worth £80bn in 2024, up from £50bn last year.

Moreover, as of late 2023, only 15% of the UK’s defined benefit programmes’s been transferred to insurance providers. 

Analysts broadly upbeat

RBC has slashed its outlook, essentially holding a Neutral view on the company, but the consensus is broadly positive.

Currently, there are five Buy ratings on the stock, two Outperform, six Hold ratings, and just one Underperform. The average share price target’s 263p, inferring the stock’s currently discounted by 13.9%.

While this isn’t much of a discount compared to other stocks on the FTSE 100, including BT Group and IAG, big dividend stocks don’t tend to offer much in the way of share price growth.

And this broadly positive sentiment’s reinforced by attractive earnings metrics. The stock’s trading at 12.4 times forward earnings, and this is expected to fall to 9.9 times in 2025 and 9.1 times in 2026. That’s a very positive trajectory for a company in what we’d generally term a fairly mature industry.

The bottom line

I hold Legal & General shares in my portfolio on the premise that I’ll receive around a 9% return in the form of dividends. Of course, these are never guaranteed, but I see it a little like some of my bond holdings. I’ve bought it, and I’m going to leave it to make modest annual contributions to my portfolio.

Moreover, while the current share price could be a good entry point, I’m wary that my portfolio’s already quite heavily weighted towards insurers. So I don’t intend to buy more any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

The Warren Buffett advice that’s made me money

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett’s widely regarded as the greatest stock market investor of all time. Here are three powerful pieces of advice…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Diageo shares in May 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Diageo shares at a P/E ratio of 27 might have buyer’s remorse. But Stephen Wright thinks things…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Are these 2 FTSE growth stocks down 33% and 48% set to go on a long bull run?

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 growth stocks have taken an absolute beating over recent years but Harvey Jones thinks they may…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k to spare? Here’s how I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a £32,500 passive income one day

| Dr. James Fox

Many UK residents are yet to realise the power of investing and how it can transform our savings into a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will artificial intelligence (AI) push the Lloyds share price higher?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price has performed well in 2024, but the bank has made headlines in recent weeks after it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My top no-brainer high-yield dividend income stock to buy in 2024

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons the huge yield on offer from FTSE 100 wealth manager M&G makes this income stock irresistible.

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here’s how much money investors could have made using a Stocks and Shares ISA if they’d started investing in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I think the Rolls-Royce share price might end 2024

| Alan Oscroft

What goes up must come down? Or keep going up? That's the dilemma we face when we look at the…

Read more »