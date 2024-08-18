Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The BT share price jumped another 5% this week. Was I wrong to sell?

The BT share price jumped another 5% this week. Was I wrong to sell?

Mark David Hartley ponders the rationale in selling his position in BT Group, as the stock’s share price notched up another 5% this week.

Posted by Mark David Hartley Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I sold my BT Group (LSE: BT) shares last month despite the share price climbing 16% this year. While I don’t necessarily regret the sale, I’m now wondering if I should have held on to them.

One major company thinks so: Bharti Global recently announced plans to buy a 24.5% stake in BT. The Indian multinational conglomerate is a parent company of Bharti Airtel, the majority owner of the UK-listed telecoms company Airtel Africa.

My sale was part of a strategy to reduce my number of holdings and rebalance the capital into defensive stocks. While it helped to lower my risk score, it also reduced my average dividend by stripping out BT’s decent 5.5% yield.

So on reflection, was it the right choice?

Digital delays

My foremost concern about BT is the risk it poses with its weighty debt load. Years of investment into the group’s plans for a fully digital UK network have left it in a deep hole. The effort has been further delayed by disruptions, prompting the group to extend its expected completion date to the end of January 2027.

How much more debt will that add to its current sum of £18.5bn? 

The figure is already considerably higher than its £14.3bn market cap. Of course, I’m not worried that a company as established as BT will fail. But in my experience, debt and dividends don’t play well together. 

How long before it starts cutting dividends to meet debt obligations? It wouldn’t be the first time — BT has cut, reduced, or paused dividends nine times since the millennium began.

Source: dividenddata.co.uk

Keeping afloat

For now, things look okay. Operating income (EBIT) is sufficient to cover interest payments by 3.7 times and the group’s annual 8p dividend per share is just below earnings per share (EPS). 

There’s no immediate reason to think things will turn south.

One promising metric is BT’s high earnings growth potential. Future cash flow estimates put the share price at 73% below fair value. With earnings expected to increase 68% in the coming 12 months, the group’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 10.3. Even its trailing P/E ratio of 16.7 is below the industry average.

The valuation is similar to that of competitor Vodafone, with a P/E ratio of 19.2 and a share price undervalued by 69%. And once Vodafone slashes its dividend to 5% next year, the two companies will be very well matched (barring the high debt-to-equity ratio). 

The bottom line

From a risk-averse point of view, I don’t feel I was too hasty selling my BT shares. If everything goes smoothly with the digital upgrade, I may come to regret the decision. BT appears to have decent growth potential so if it can avoid further disruption, I think a 12-month price target of 200p is not unrealistic.

That said, it may be a while before I’m tempted to buy back into the stock. Until it shows signs of making serious inroads to reducing its debt, I’m choosing to err on the side of caution. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

After crashing 50% are these 2 FTSE dividend heroes the best shares to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

The best shares to buy can often be found among the FTSE 100's worst performers. Has Harvey Jones uncovered a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 189% so is now the perfect time to sell my favourite FTSE 100 stock?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves private equity trust 3i Group, which has been his favourite FTSE 100 stock for years. But he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My favourite passive income company to buy in 2024

| Gordon Best

There are plenty of ways to build a passive income, but dividend stocks are one of my favourites. Here's one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 monthly to target a £56,400 second income for life

| Dr. James Fox

Consistently investing small sums of money in the stock market can lead to a substantial passive income. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After losing its CEO, is this S&P 500 company in trouble?

| Gordon Best

A sudden change in CEO is rarely a good sign, but this Fool thinks this S&P 500 giant is at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £500 a month!

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers explains how he'd put some savings to work in dividend-paying stocks as a way of generating passive income.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

The Warren Buffett advice that’s made me money

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett’s widely regarded as the greatest stock market investor of all time. Here are three powerful pieces of advice…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Diageo shares in May 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Diageo shares at a P/E ratio of 27 might have buyer’s remorse. But Stephen Wright thinks things…

Read more »