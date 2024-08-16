Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to find best-in-class dividend shares to boost passive income

How to find best-in-class dividend shares to boost passive income

Searching for the best dividend shares can be a minefield. Our writer outlines how to simplify the search for regular, reliable income stocks.

Posted by Harshil Patel Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of my favourite ways to earn a second income is by owning dividend shares. That’s because as a part-owner in these companies, I earn a slice of their profits.

This tends to come in cold, hard cash. Just the way I like.

With thousands of available options, picking a selection can seem like a minefield. But I’d narrow down a selection by focusing on specific criteria.

How to filter dividend shares

For instance, first I could stick to FTSE 100 shares. These are the largest listed companies in the UK. Many of which are giant, established household names.

Although this doesn’t guarantee their future fortunes, it can remove some of the potentially higher-risk, smaller businesses.

Now I’m already down to 100 shares. Next, I’d focus on a dividend yield that is between 2% and 9%. Less than 2% is too low for a dividend share, in my opinion. And above 9% might not be sustainable.

Dividends tend to be paid from earnings, so there needs to be sufficient profit in the business to be able to pay shareholders like myself. Dividend cover is a measure that looks at how many times a dividend can be paid from a company’s earnings. I focus on a cover greater than 1.5.

Companies that have paid out for many years could be seen as more reliable than those that started more recently. That’s why I look for a dividend history of at least five years.

By implementing these simple criteria, my selection whittles down to just 19 matches.

4% dividend yield

Today, I’m considering a best-in-class dividend share. It’s energy giant Shell (LSE:SHEL). With a market capitalisation of £175bn, it’s one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100.

It offers a dividend yield of 4%, cover of three times and decades of payout history. Its yield isn’t the largest on offer, nor is it the smallest. But there’s more to dividend stocks than just their yield.

As payouts tend to be made from earnings, I’d look for sustainable profits. So the question I’d ask myself is if Shell will be able to sustain enough earnings in the coming years.

the energy transition is a major shift for companies like Shell. There are risks involved in all major changes and disruption to business models, and how it manages the change will be closely watched.

It’s investing billions of pounds in low-carbon solutions, while also focusing on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations.

Profits are growing

Recent earnings were strong. Second-quarter profits rose 24% to $6.29bn, and it announced a new $3.5bn share buyback programme.

When a company buys back its own stock, it reduces the number of shares available in the market. The effect of which can raise share prices and earnings per share.

One of the reasons why I consider Shell to be one of the best dividend stocks around is its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns with buybacks and dividends.

Overall, Shell looks like an excellent dividend income share to me. It offers a decent yield, growing earnings and a commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

Once I have spare cash in my Stocks and Shares ISA, I will be buying some myself.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£12,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into an annual second income of £45,700

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer outlines how he’d consider putting £12,000 into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a lucrative second income…

Read more »

Value Shares

Down 75%, is Watches of Switzerland one of the FTSE 250’s best value stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 250 stock Watches of Switzerland Group's been an absolute dog in recent years. But is there value on offer…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s what 21 analysts are expecting from the Burberry share price after a 70% decline

| Stephen Wright

Analysts are expecting the Burberry share price to rise as the company’s earnings recover over the next few years. What…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett method as I am to build riches

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks to the long career of billionaire investor Warren Buffett and draws some inspiration for his own stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 UK stocks that all passive income investors should consider

| Alan Oscroft

What's the best way to pick passive income stocks? At the Fool, we think it's good to listen to all…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing For Beginners

Over the last 5 years, this ETC has smashed the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains what an ETC is and reveals one idea that has beaten the FTSE 100 performance by over…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time to sell J D Wetherspoon shares after Tim Martin sells a £10m stake?

| John Fieldsend

Chairman and founder Sir Tim Martin has sold a £10m stake in J D Wetherspoons shares. Could this be a…

Read more »