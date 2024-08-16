1 under-the-radar FTSE 100 gem I reckon is a no-brainer buy

This FTSE 100 stock may not be well-known, but our writer explains why she thinks it could be a savvy buy for her holdings.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Not all the companies listed on the FTSE 100 come with great brand presence or bask in the limelight through fantastic operations. There are many quality firms just quietly going about their business.

One pick I like the look of is Intertek Group (LSE: ITRK). Here’s why I’m planning on buying some shares when I next have some cash to invest.

Testing and safety

Intertek is a leading testing, inspection, and certification services business. It primarily focuses on consumer products, and it assesses these against safety and a multitude of regulatory standards.

The shares have experienced a decent run over the past 12 months, up 15%. At this time last year, they were trading for 4,136p, compared to current levels of 4,722p.

Why I’d buy some shares

It’s worth remembering that pretty much all of the products we use as consumers on a day-to-day basis need to be tested and vetted. For the businesses selling them, regulatory fines and consequences can be costly. With Intertek’s vast presence with close to 300 laboratories around the world, as well as a track record, it is in a prime position to benefit from this. In fact, I’d go as far as saying this demand offers the business defensive traits.

For me, it’s hard to ignore Intertek’s growth journey. For context, the shares have returned approximately 700%, plus dividends, across the past 20 years. Plus, its recent share price performance is a sign of defensive ability and resilience, despite a cocktail of economic and geopolitical issues facing the world.

Moving on, the shares look decent value for money to me on a price-to-earnings ratio of 19. Let me be clear, this is no bargain basement stock. Part of me wishes I had bought some shares earlier. This current P/E ratio is higher than the FTSE 100 index average of 12. However, I have no qualms buying a fantastic company at a fair price.

Finally, a dividend yield of close to 3% sweetens the investment case. This is supported by a healthy balance sheet, as well as a track record of good cash generation, and high return on equity. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed. Plus, past performance is never a guarantee of the future.

Risks to note

Despite my stance, there are still risks that could harm earnings and returns. My biggest worry is a slowdown in key markets linked to economic turbulence. For example, when the pandemic struck, the business struggled as product testing was less of a priority in core markets. This is an extreme example. Nevertheless, a slow down in key growth economies such as China, and a potential recession in the US, could have a knock on effect for the testing firm.

Overall, Intertek looks to me like a quality business on all fronts. It possesses sound fundamentals, a solid track record and presence, as well as defensive traits, due to the important nature of its offering.