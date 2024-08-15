Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the BT share price climbs another 8% is this my last chance to buy it on the cheap?

As the BT share price climbs another 8% is this my last chance to buy it on the cheap?

Harvey Jones has been brooding over the BT share price for more than a year. As it starts to recover, it’s time he went big or went home.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been watching the BT (LSE: BT.A) share price like a hawk and six months ago decided it was finally time to swoop.

In February, I said the FTSE 100 telecoms giant’s outlook was improving after a desperate run that had seen its shares crash 75%. Restructuring efforts were bearing fruit, the huge investment in its fibre rollout was almost at an end, and it was making money. Profit before tax rose 15% to almost £1.5 in the nine months to 31 December 2023.

It still had big problems, including £20bn of debt and a burdensome pension scheme, but I said BT shares had to stop falling at some point and when they did, “the recovery may be swift”.

Risky FTSE 100 buy

My conclusion? “Investors who get in early will reap the biggest rewards.” And so it came to pass, with the stock up 37.96% since I wrote that. Over 12 months, it’s up 27.52%. Sadly, I didn’t back my instincts by buying it.

New CEO Allison Kirkby has been making her mark, driving through a cost-cutting programme that saw the group also hit its £3bn cost savings target a year early, with another £3bn targeted for 2029. Some 55,000 global jobs will go by the end of the decade. On 16 May she celebrated the group’s “inflection point”, as its full fibre broadband rollout programme hit peak capex.

Full-year 2024 results saw profits drop 31% but that was partly down to one-off factors such as impairment of goodwill and increased depreciation. Earnings grew a modest 1% to £20.8bn. Investors were happy, though, with Kirkby predicting that normalised free cash flow would double to £3bn by 2030. She also hiked the dividend by 3.9% to 8p per share.

Q1 results out on 25 July were well received despite a 2% dip in Q1 adjusted revenues to £5.1bn amid legacy managed contract declines and reduced low-margin sales activity.

Dividend growth opportunity

BT still has a long way to go but it enjoyed a huge boost on 12 August when news broke that Indian conglomerate Bharti Enterprises will become its biggest single shareholder by buying a 24.5% stake. The shares are up almost 8% this week.

Bharti is the world’s third-biggest mobile service provider by subscriber numbers and billionaire owner Sunil Bharti Mittal is clearly more confident about BT’s prospects than I’ve been. As is Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who bought a 3% stake for £400m in June.

Back in February, BT looked brilliant value yielding 7% and trading at just 5.5 times earning. Today’s trailing yield is 5.46% while the P/E is 7.93 times earnings. It’s not quite as compelling but still pretty tempting.

The difference is that today the outlook seems a little brighter and possibly less volatile, with an enthusiastic new investor on board.

BT still has a heap of challenges as it fights to retain its dominant position in a competitive, fast moving market. However, with the UK economy finally starting to grow, now could be the time to hop on board. It’s still risky, but that’s in the price. Time I bought it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here’s how I think the ITV share price might end 2024

| Roland Head

The ITV share price has disappointed investors. But as shareholder Roland Head explains, the business may be reaching a turning…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

As revenues surge, is the ITM share price a bargain to seize?

| Christopher Ruane

Hydrogen energy specialist ITM Power more than tripled sales revenues last year. Will our writer consider acting as the share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Buying 2,468 shares in this FTSE dividend stock would give me £100 of monthly passive income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is eyeing up his next passive income stock purchase and wonders whether the rewards of the sky-high HSBC…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I think the Vodafone share price could be undervaluing the company by 50%!

| James Beard

Despite the Vodafone share price remaining stuck in the doldrums, our writer makes the case for why it should be…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

After a 92% share price crash, is this a bargain basement growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool’s wondering if there’s a golden opportunity in Novocure (NASDAQ:DXCM) now the once-high-flying growth stock has fallen off a…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Down 23% in 2024! I think I’ve just bagged myself a FTSE 100 bargain

| James Beard

Taking advantage of a significant pullback in its share price this year, our writer’s recently taken a position in this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy today to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

ISA millionaires tend to buy dividend stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 100’s growth stocks that may be better…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

With IAG’s share price down 11%, is it too cheap now for me to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price is significantly down from its high this year, despite very strong H1 results, leaving it even more…

Read more »