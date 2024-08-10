Under £50, is the Unilever share price still a bargain?

With solid growth and a diverse range of products, the Unilever share price is having a great year. But this Fool thinks it might still be in bargain range.

In the ever-changing world of the market, Unilever (LSE: ULVR) has long been seen as a steady Eddie. But with the Unilever share price hovering just under the £50 mark, I’ve got myself wondering: is this consumer goods giant still a steal?

A bumpy year

Let’s dive into the nitty-gritty.

Unilever’s been on a bit of a roller-coaster ride lately. Over the past year, its share price has swung from a low of 3,616p to a high of 4,464p. That’s some serious volatility for a company known for its range of essential everyday brands like Dove, Knorr, and Hellmann’s.

So why all the fuss? Well, Unilever’s been dealing with a perfect storm of challenges. Rising inflation over the last few years has put pressure on consumer spending, while increased competition in key markets has made it tougher to maintain market share. It’s not all doom and gloom though – the company’s recent earnings report showed some signs of life.

In fact, Unilever posted a solid set of numbers in its latest financial update. Total organic growth hit 4.4%, beating analyst expectations comfortably. Europe was the star performer, with growth of 4% smashing forecasts. Even North America, a tricky market for many consumer goods companies, performed better than expected.

But here’s where I think it gets interesting. Despite these positive signs, some analysts are still pretty negative on Unilever’s prospects. They point to an increasingly challenging consumer environment, especially in the US, and worry about intensifying competition across most markets. When others are negative, and the numbers stack up, I see opportunity.

The numbers

So, are the shares a bargain at under £50? Let’s look at some key metrics. The stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 19.8 times, which is neither particularly cheap nor expensive for the sector. Its dividend yield of 3.35% is attractive in today’s low-interest-rate environment, especially for income-focused investors. Based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation, the shares are still about 10% below estimated fair value.

Clearly, none of these suggest an enormous amount of growth, but in a sector like this, I’m after steady and sustained growth over the long term.

Eyes on the future

Management is not resting on its laurels. The company’s been on a buying spree, snapping up trendy brands like Dollar Shave Club to stay relevant with younger consumers. It’s also doubling down on its sustainability efforts – a move that could pay off as consumers become increasingly eco-conscious.

But perhaps the most intriguing development is the firm’s ongoing share buyback program. The company recently repurchased 100,000 of its own shares, signalling confidence in its future prospects and potentially boosting the value of remaining shares.

So, what’s the verdict? At under £50, I think the Unilever share price could indeed represent good value for patient investors. The company’s strong brand portfolio, consistent dividend, and efforts to adapt to changing consumer trends make it an attractive proposition.

Ultimately, the metrics I’ve looked at suggest there isn’t a huge amount of growth to get excited about in the near term, but with so many essentials in the company’s product portfolio, I can see it steadily growing over the long term. Just don’t expect it to make you rich overnight – this is a marathon, not a sprint. I’ll be adding shares at the next opportunity.