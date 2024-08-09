What’s going on with the BT share price?

The BT share price performance has been volatile this year. This Fool isn’t tempted to add BT to his portfolio and here’s why.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

For years, the BT (LSE: BT.A) share price has done a whole lot of nothing. That’s until recently when it sparked into life before being pulled back over the course of the last couple of days.

This year the stock is up around 4%. But it has been gaining serious momentum in the last six months specifically, rising 23.9% from 105.4p to 130.5p today.

Despite its more recent fall, I’m focusing on the bigger picture. Could its rise in the last six months be the start of things to come? And could its recent dip be a buying opportunity?

Progress being made

After a steady couple of months, the stock sprung into form during May. The rally we’ve seen since then is partly linked to the release of its full-year results. For years BT has been a business in transition. Finally, it seems we’re starting to see that pay off this year.

In the results, CEO Allison Kirkby signalled the business had “reached the inflection point” for its long-term plan.

That must have come as music to the ears of shareholders who’d been waiting patiently on the sidelines for the company’s heavy investment to pay off. Now it means spending should come down and free cash flow should rise.

Chunky yield

That might be a reason why the board increased its dividend by 4% to 8p. As the chart shows, the stock has a 6.1% yield today, covered comfortably by earnings.



Created with TradingView

Coupled with that, it looks like decent value for money. It has a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.2 and a forward P/E of just 5.8.

My concerns

But I don’t believe that paints the full picture.

On paper, BT may look like a steal. I like a bargain and its shares look cheap. I like stocks that provide income and it’s one of the highest-yielding shares on the FTSE 100. So, what’s stopping me from snapping up some shares today? Well, I have a few concerns.

Its debt is the primary one. Total net debt, as the chart highlights, sits just above £20bn. For comparison, its market capitalisation is just £14bn. That’s a red flag to me.



Created with TradingView

What’s more, it has made good progress with its turnaround but the company has failed to grow its top line. That’s another concern of mine. Last year revenue grew a mere 1%. The year before, revenue fell by 1%.

Then there’s competition. BT is a household name and it has incredibly strong brand recognition. But it has been losing customers recently due to up and coming cheaper alternatives grabbing market share.

Time to buy?

On the surface, it may seem as if there’s plenty to like about BT. However, when digging a little deeper, I discover too many issues with the stock.

Some will argue it’s a business in transition, and so its mixed performance over the last couple of years can be justified. While I understand that, I still don’t plan on picking up the stock any time soon.

I see plenty of other options on the Footsie for me to take a closer look at. BT’s on my watchlist. But it’ll be remaining there for the time being.