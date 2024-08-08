Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This 7.4% yielding FTSE 250 dividend stock is my pick for instant income

This 7.4% yielding FTSE 250 dividend stock is my pick for instant income

On the hunt to build wealth, our writer explains why this FTSE 250 pick could be great for her to bag dividends now, and for the future.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Windmills for electric power production.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One FTSE 250 dividend stock I like the look of to offer me payouts now and in the future is Greencoat UK Wind (LSE: UKW).

Here’s why I’d snap up some shares when I have some funds available.

Winds of change incoming?

Greencoat has become one of the largest wind energy generators through its multiple wind farms. Plus, it already has a good relationship with some of the biggest energy suppliers around.

Let me be clear, oil is still the fuel of choice. However, there’s been a rise in anti-fossil fuel sentiment in years gone by. This has allowed firms like Greencoat to capitalise on green sentiment as the world looks to generate cleaner energy. In fact, many of the world’s developed governments are actively looking to move away from traditional fossil fuels in the future.

In terms of share price, Greencoat hasn’t had the best period in the past 12 months. The shares have meandered up and down. They’ve dropped 2% over this period from 145p at this time last year, to current levels of 142p.

I’m not hugely concerned by this, as the economic volatility of late has hampered the property sector. Higher interest rates have hurt valuations and net asset values (NAVs).

My investment case

From a bullish view, Greencoat shares look extremely attractive to me from an income perspective. The business is geared towards growth and rewarding shareholders. At present, a dividend yield of 7.4% is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%. In theory, £1,000 invested today could bag me £74 in dividends. However, it’s worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed.

Moving on, the firm has a good track record of payout. I do understand that past performance isn’t a guarantee of the future. However, it’s hard to ignore Greencoat’s payout record going back to 2013. Plus, as the race to move towards cleaner alternatives hots up, Greencoat is in a prime position to capitalise.

Finally, the new Labour government has given the green light to onshore wind farm construction. This could offer Greencoat the chance to broaden in presence, increase output, and boost earnings and returns.

On the other side of the coin, it’s worth remembering that wind farms are very expensive to set up and maintain. This expense could see the firm’s balance sheet and propensity for paying dividends impacted.

Other worries are the state of the current property market and economic volatility. Firms like Greencoat usually use debt to fund growth. As debt is costlier when interest rates are higher, earnings and returns could come under pressure too.

Final thoughts

Despite credible risks, I reckon that the pros outweigh the cons by some distance. As well as the level of return, I’m particularly buoyed by Greencoat’s position in the wind energy movement. Furthermore, as sentiment and initiatives towards moving away from traditional fossil fuels ramp up, Greencoat has a great opportunity to boost earnings and growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Wall Street was right about the Beazley share price

| Dr. James Fox

Beazley's share price surged following its half-year results announcement, but Wall Street still thinks this stock's undervalued.

Read more »

Investing Articles

£7,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £10,000 annual second income

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer thinks he's discovered a winning strategy to score himself a steady second income stream. Could his plan work?

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The Spirax Group share price just dropped to a 52-week low! Time to buy the dip?

| Charlie Carman

The Spirax Group share price has plummeted after weak first-half results, but is the FTSE 100 manufacturing stock now a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What could the next year have in store for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool reckons we could see the Rolls-Royce share price keep rising in the next 12 months and analysts agree.…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

After earnings, is the Hikma Pharmaceuticals share price due a bounce?

| Gordon Best

After reporting the latest round of earnings, the Hikma Pharmaceuticals share price is on the move. So what's next for…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Dividend Shares

2 dividend stocks that just keep on growing income payments

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a couple of dividend stocks where the per share payouts have been rising in recent years,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Persimmon share price jumps after a strong first half. Is there more to come?

| Paul Summers

The Persimmon share price is up almost 40% in 12 months. Based on today's interim results, Paul Summers thinks this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock dips below $100! Is now a great time for me to buy?

| Charlie Keough

Nvidia stock's been on a rollercoaster ride in recent times. But now trading below $100, is it time for this…

Read more »