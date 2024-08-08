The Persimmon share price is up almost 40% in 12 months. Based on today’s interim results, Paul Summers thinks this recovery has legs.

The Persimmon share price jumps after a strong first half. Is there more to come?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Persimmon (LSE: PSN) share price was on the front foot this morning (8 August). That’s despite the company posting a fall in profit for the first half of 2024.

Look beyond this however, and I reckon there’s a lot for shareholders to be optimistic about.

Top end of guidance

Let’s get that negative out of the way, shall we? Reported pre-tax profit for the six months to the end of June came in at £146.3m, slightly down on the £151m achieved a year earlier. But I reckon this is still impressive given the economic headwinds that housebuilders have collectively faced in recent years.

On a more positive note, revenue was 11% higher at £1.32bn, helped by a slight rise in the average new home selling price to £263,288.

The number of home completions also hit 4,445 with the company saying it was now targeting 10,500 for the full year. That’s at the top end of previous guidance — just the sort of thing investors like me want to hear.

More to come?

Although it pays to keep my expectations in check with any stock in the short term, I can’t help but feel increasingly positive about my holding in Persimmon and the housing market in general.

Whether it will be able to hit its target of building 1.5 million homes in the next five years or not, the new government’s desire to revise the planning laws has been embraced by the sector and something the company clearly wants to capitalise on. A total of £195m was spent on land in the first half of the year. The landbank now stands at 81,545 plots.

The arrival of Keir Starmer and Co also seems to have helped demand too. Since the start of July, the net private sales rate has been 0.69. That’s a jump of nearly 70% on the previous year. The private order book was up 28% to £1.12bn.

Throw in that first interest rate cut at the beginning of August and things seem to be falling into place for a robust and sustained rebound.

Bias aside, it looks like my patience — I first started buying about 18 months ago — is starting to pay off.

All in the price?

Or maybe I’m getting ahead of myself. Having climbed nearly 40% in the last 12 months (and 15% year-to-date), it can be argued that a lot of good news is priced in. Persimmon stock already changed hands for nearly 19 times forecast earnings prior to markets opening this morning. That doesn’t scream value. To really move the dial from here, expectations might need to be surpassed.

A slight rebound in UK inflation may also keep the share price in check for a while longer. Indeed, the former could push the Bank of England to delay any additional interest rate cuts for now, thus taking any initial fizz out of the property market.

One consolation is that I should receive dividends in the interim, even if these are a lot less than they used to be following a big reduction in 2022. Analysts have the company yielding just under 4%.

Taking all of the above into account, I’m happy to remain invested. Any slight wobble in the following few months and I’d be tempted to buy more.