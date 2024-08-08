I’m considering buying 200 shares in this FTSE 250 star to target £4,500 a month in passive income!

Member Login
I’m looking for ways to make an enormous passive income. A couple of hundred shares in this FTSE 250 star could be a great idea.

Royston Wild
Published
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

There’s no shortage of banking stocks for UK investors to choose from today. Lloyds, Barclays and NatWest usually attract most of the attention. But I’m looking at a FTSE 250 star I think could deliver better returns.

The background

TBC Bank Group (LSE:TBCG) shares trade on London’s stock market, but the company’s based in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia. Here, it operates 123 branches, cementing its place as the country’s biggest banking services provider.

It has in recent years also expanded into Uzbekistan where it operates a fully digital bank under the TBC brand, along with Payme, a digital payments provider.

So what makes it so special? Unlike UK-focused Lloyds, for instance, it operates in countries where banking product penetration’s low, and where their economies are growing at breakneck pace.

It’s a recipe that’s driven TBC’s profits through the roof, pushing its share price 13% higher in the last year, and 107% in the past five.

Strong trading

Trading at the bank’s still impressive, as first quarter financials showed. Net interest income jumped 21% year on year, which propelled pre-tax profit 16% higher.

This was all the more striking given the steady fall in Georgian interest rates over the period. The bank’s gross loan book rose 21% from the same 2023 period, at constant currencies. Total deposits increased 18%.

TBC says that “we continue to feel the benefits of strong economic growth within our two major operating countries, with our outlook for Georgian economic growth this year raised to 6.4%, while we expect very solid and consistent 5.6% growth in Uzbekistan“.

Large civil unrest in Georgia poses a threat to near-term growth and, by extension, TBC’s profits. The company’s also under pressure from rising costs due to ongoing expansion. Operating expenses grew 26% in Q1.

But overall, the bank appears well-positioned to sustain robust earnings growth, which should also lead to higher dividends. City analysts think so, which means TBC shares carry an impressive 8% dividend yield.

A £4,500 monthly income

Huge share price gains and large dividends have collectively supercharged shareholder returns since 2019. Indeed, TBC shares have provided a terrific 27.7% average annual return since then.

If this continues, 200 shares purchased today for a total cost of £5,639 would be worth just over £87,200 10 years from now, with dividends reinvested. Roll on another decade and they’d be worth more than a million (£1.35m, to be exact).

If I then drew down 4% of this amount a year, I’d enjoy a tasty £4,500 monthly passive income.

Of course past performance is no guarantee of future results. Returns could slow considerably as Georgia’s banking sector matures, or if economic growth in the country cools from current levels.

Still, if I had cash to invest today, I think buying TBC shares could be a great way to target a four-figure passive income each month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

