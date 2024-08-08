After earnings, is the Hikma Pharmaceuticals share price due a bounce?

After reporting the latest round of earnings, the Hikma Pharmaceuticals share price is on the move. So what’s next for this giant of the sector?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK), the London-listed generic drug maker, has reported its half-year results for 2024, painting a somewhat mixed picture for the company. While group revenue grew a solid 10%, core operating profit was disappointingly flat year-on-year.

However, I think a closer look at the details suggests there may be reasons for investors to be optimistic about future prospects – and a potential rebound in the Hikma Pharmaceuticals share price

Key takeaways

Top-line performance was strong, with revenue growth across all three of its business segments – Injectables, Branded, and Generics.

Encouragingly, growth was driven by solid demand for products, new launches, and strong performance in key markets. From the looks of it, the company’s diversified portfolio and geographic footprint appear to be serving it well.

However, core operating profit was flat year-on-year. Management cited higher costs, including raw materials and supply chain disruptions, as the main factors weighing on profitability. That said, the Branded division was a standout, with an impressive 24% surge in core operating profit.

The firm maintained a robust balance sheet. Looking ahead, management’s raised its full-year guidance, now expecting group revenue growth of 6-8% and core operating profit of $700m-$730m. This more optimistic view suggests the company’s management’s confident in its ability to navigate the current challenges and deliver sustainable growth.

Reasons for optimism

Despite the mixed financial results, I think there are several reasons to be optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects – and the potential for the shares to bounce back from a sluggish last few years.

The company’s diversified business model, with operations spanning generics, injectables, and branded medications, provides plenty of avenues for growth. This was evident in the report, where the strong performance of the Branded division offset challenges across the sector in Generics.

The firm has a very strong pipeline of new product launches, with a mighty 36 filings with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of the year alone. I think this should help to drive some excitement, and offset any challenges with existing products.

Lots of potential, but also risk

The shares are currently trading at around 12 times forward earnings, which is below the company’s historical average and the wider industry average. A discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation also suggests the shares are about 47% below estimated fair value.

However, when the shares are trading so far below estimated fair value, there’s usually a reason. The pharmaceutical industry’s incredibly competitive, and any failure or misstep in a launch can be incredibly damaging for investors.

The company may also face increased pricing pressures and competition in across key product categories. Additionally, the company’s reliance on its Branded division for a significant portion of its profits means that any slowdown in that segment could have a disproportionate impact on the overall business.

One to watch

So while the company’s half-year results were mixed, I think the diversified business model, strong pipeline of new products, strategic acquisitions, and attractive valuation suggest the shares could be due a bounce. The sector can be incredibly volatile, but with the right approach to risk, I think the stock is worth a closer look. I’ll be adding it to my watchlist for now.