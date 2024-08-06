Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage shares: a wonderful buying opportunity for my ISA

Scottish Mortgage shares: a wonderful buying opportunity for my ISA

The last few days of market chaos have caused Scottish Mortgage shares to tank in value. But Paul Summers isn’t thinking of selling. Quite the opposite!

Paul Summers
Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) shares were walloped in trading yesterday (5 August). As a long-time holder, I wasn’t surprised in the slightest. The investment trust has big positions in many tech-related stocks. And these are exactly what traders were dumping en masse.

Sure, this fall made me curse and grumble. It’s the the second biggest holding in my Stocks and Shares ISA, after all.

But I can think of three reasons why now could be a great time to increase my stake.

Reason 1: interest rate cuts ahead

One reason for buying more is that we could see the Federal Reserve opt for an emergency cut to interest rates. Such a decision would likely lead stocks to rally across the board but particularly those that the Baillie Gifford-run fund likes.

Even if the Fed didn’t rush in to reassure the market, recent US jobs data and the possibility of a recession suggests it’s looking increasingly likely that a first cut will finally come in September. Analysts are also optimistic that we’ll see a few more before the end of 2024.

As a rough rule of thumb, companies of the sort Scottish Mortgage holds tend to be in demand when interest rates go down. This is because many rely on debt to bring their growth plans to fruition. When borrowing becomes easier, the outlook for these companies improves and investors become more risk-tolerant.

Reason 2: big discount

A second reason is that Scottish Mortgage shares still trade at a smashing discount to net assets. To me, this is akin to having a ‘bargain sticker’ slapped on an investment trust. It’s certainly in sharp contrast to the premium I was being asked to pay for so many years.

It goes without saying that things can always get worse before they get better. So, that discount could actually increase from here. The stock has already given up all the gains it had made in 2024 so far.

However, I struggle to believe firms like Nvidia, Amazon and Tesla are doomed and I’d much rather raise my stake when it looks like the trust is temporarily hated.

Buying at a discount also feels prudent given that Scottish Mortgage invests a good dollop of my cash in private companies. The fact that they aren’t listed makes them a lot harder to value.

But if just one or two evolve into tomorrow’s stock market titans, I’ll be glad I bought when others were selling.

Reason 3: long-term focus

My third reason is more to do with the philosophy we adopt here at The Motley Fool UK.

When Fools buy, we do so with the intention of staying put for a long time. Jumping in and out just isn’t our bag. At the very least, this incurs transaction costs. But it also implies that we know something those in the City don’t.

Spoiler: no-one knows where markets are heading next. But academic research has consistently shown that shares provide the best return over all other assets if holders are patient. Think years, ideally decades.

Knowing this, I’m asking myself whether I still want exposure to some of the most promising growth stocks around the world.

The answer remains a wholehearted, ‘yes’!

Now I just need to find the cash to buy more in August.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Paul Summers owns shares in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

For long-term share investors, there really is no need to fear a stock market crash. They're a fact of life,…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap UK shares and a bargain ETF I’d buy after the sell-off!

| Royston Wild

Looking for brilliant bargains to buy as stock markets plummet? Here are two top UK shares and an ETF I'm…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Barclays shares are down 8% in a month. Should I buy the dip?

| Charlie Keough

After their recent fall, this Fool would love to buy more Barclays shares if he had the cash. Here, he…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

After rising 125% in 5 years, what’s next for BAE Systems shares?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to look forward to what the next five years could have in store for BAE Systems shares.…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Up 30% in a year, should I be watching the InterContinental Hotels Group share price?

| Gordon Best

The hospitality sector had a tricky few years, but seems to be recovering. Here's why I'm watching the InterContinental Hotels…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons why I want to buy Tesco shares

| Charlie Keough

This Fool takes a closer look at three key reasons why he's been eyeing Tesco shares. He'd love to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The GSK share price is 14% off its 52-week high. Time to consider buying?

| Charlie Keough

The GSK share price has taken a tumble since peaking back in May. This Fool thinks now could be the…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

As stock markets fall, I’m snapping up this unique FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

This Fool is going to scoop up shares of one top FTSE 100 trust that has taken a big dip…

Read more »