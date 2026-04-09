1 penny stock I feel comfortable putting in a Stocks and Shares ISA

When picking assets for a Stocks and Shares ISA, penny stocks are usually low on the list. But I think this one’s worth considering.

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It’s that time of year again when investors are looking for fresh ideas to fill their Stocks and Shares ISA. The tax benefits of this increasingly popular investment account makes it a powerful tool for long‑term wealth building.

The annual ISA allowance is currently £20,000, with all future gains and income sheltered from HMRC. For anyone drip feeding money into the market over years or decades, that tax shield can make a big difference to the final pot.

What to choose

With retirement in mind, most people use their ISA allowance for large, established companies or funds rather than penny stocks. That’s mainly because most penny stocks are tiny, unproven businesses with patchy track records, volatile share prices and a higher risk of loss.

Many never reach meaningful scale, and some disappear entirely after a few difficult years. That’s not exactly ideal for a long‑term, tax‑efficient nest egg. But among the fledgling businesses trying to break into the big time, one company stands out for its long-term prospects.

Performance at a low price

SDI Group (LSE: SDI) looks exceptionally ISA‑worthy, despite still being a micro‑cap. It’s a buy‑and‑build group focused on specialist lab equipment, medical and scientific sensors and industrial products, often with a strong digital imaging angle.

The shares trade at around 65p, giving a market value of roughly £68m, and sits on the AIM market alongside other higher‑growth UK small-caps.

Over the past decade, it’s still up almost 500%, even after a brutal sell‑off in recent years. That goes a long way to affirm the company’s staying power.

Impressive results

Since listing in 2008, it now owns around 20 niche subsidiaries, built through a long stream of bolt‑on acquisitions since 2014. In the year to April 2025, group revenue edged up to £66.2m while adjusted operating profit rose to £10m, giving an adjusted operating margin of about 15%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 6.18p, up nearly 7% on the prior year, while gross margins on materials improved to almost 65%. Recent analysis puts return on equity (ROE) at roughly 9.3% and net profit margins at around 6.6%, which is respectable for a micro‑cap industrial technology group.

Long-term prospects

The balance sheet looks very healthy, with net debt around £25m, equivalent to roughly double EBITDA, with undrawn banking facilities still available. With equity at around £51.5m, debt’s easily covered and current assets outweight short-term liabilities by 2.2 times.

On current forecasts, the shares trade on a price‑to‑earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 and a price‑to‑sales multiple of around 1, with a PEG ratio around 0.5. Altogether, this suggests the current share price is lower than the stock’s fair value.

But it’s still a penny stock and carries the associated risks. The shares can be illiquid, and earnings remain sensitive to the broader small‑cap environment. Plus, industrial spending cycles add risk, especially in areas like healthcare equipment, manufacturing and aerospace.

The bottom line

Even with the risks, SDI looks like a cut above the typical penny share. It’s profitable, cash‑generative and diversified across a portfolio of specialist businesses, having already navigated one full economic cycle while compounding revenue and profit impressively.

Considered as a small allocation in a diversified portfolio, it could add growth potential and a dose of excitement to a Stocks and Shares ISA.