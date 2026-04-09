Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 1 penny stock I feel comfortable putting in a Stocks and Shares ISA

1 penny stock I feel comfortable putting in a Stocks and Shares ISA

When picking assets for a Stocks and Shares ISA, penny stocks are usually low on the list. But I think this one’s worth considering.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

It’s that time of year again when investors are looking for fresh ideas to fill their Stocks and Shares ISA. The tax benefits of this increasingly popular investment account makes it a powerful tool for long‑term wealth building. 

The annual ISA allowance is currently £20,000, with all future gains and income sheltered from HMRC. For anyone drip feeding money into the market over years or decades, that tax shield can make a big difference to the final pot.

What to choose

With retirement in mind, most people use their ISA allowance for large, established companies or funds rather than penny stocks. That’s mainly because most penny stocks are tiny, unproven businesses with patchy track records, volatile share prices and a higher risk of loss.

Many never reach meaningful scale, and some disappear entirely after a few difficult years. That’s not exactly ideal for a long‑term, tax‑efficient nest egg. But among the fledgling businesses trying to break into the big time, one company stands out for its long-term prospects.

Performance at a low price

SDI Group (LSE: SDI) looks exceptionally ISA‑worthy, despite still being a micro‑cap. It’s a buy‑and‑build group focused on specialist lab equipment, medical and scientific sensors and industrial products, often with a strong digital imaging angle.

The shares trade at around 65p, giving a market value of roughly £68m, and sits on the AIM market alongside other higher‑growth UK small-caps.

Over the past decade, it’s still up almost 500%, even after a brutal sell‑off in recent years. That goes a long way to affirm the company’s staying power.

SDI Group price chart
Screenshot from TradingView.com

Impressive results

Since listing in 2008, it now owns around 20 niche subsidiaries, built through a long stream of bolt‑on acquisitions since 2014. In the year to April 2025, group revenue edged up to £66.2m while adjusted operating profit rose to £10m, giving an adjusted operating margin of about 15%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 6.18p, up nearly 7% on the prior year, while gross margins on materials improved to almost 65%. Recent analysis puts return on equity (ROE) at roughly 9.3% and net profit margins at around 6.6%, which is respectable for a micro‑cap industrial technology group.

Long-term prospects

The balance sheet looks very healthy, with net debt around £25m, equivalent to roughly double EBITDA, with undrawn banking facilities still available. With equity at around £51.5m, debt’s easily covered and current assets outweight short-term liabilities by 2.2 times.

On current forecasts, the shares trade on a price‑to‑earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 and a price‑to‑sales multiple of around 1, with a PEG ratio around 0.5. Altogether, this suggests the current share price is lower than the stock’s fair value.

But it’s still a penny stock and carries the associated risks. The shares can be illiquid, and earnings remain sensitive to the broader small‑cap environment. Plus, industrial spending cycles add risk, especially in areas like healthcare equipment, manufacturing and aerospace.

The bottom line

Even with the risks, SDI looks like a cut above the typical penny share. It’s profitable, cash‑generative and diversified across a portfolio of specialist businesses, having already navigated one full economic cycle while compounding revenue and profit impressively.

Considered as a small allocation in a diversified portfolio, it could add growth potential and a dose of excitement to a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sdi Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing For Beginners

1 FTSE 250 stock I like and 1 I’ll avoid after the stock market correction

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith analyses the move lower in certain FTSE 250 companies over the past month and picks one that looks…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Is April 2026 a great time to buy Lloyds shares?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds shares have been flying over the last two years. And there's one factor that could mean the bank continues…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Want to aim for a £500 second income each month? Here’s how much it takes

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into the numbers and mechanics that could let someone with no shares today build an annual second…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Down 95%, what might it take for the Aston Martin share price to rise 2,000%?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has collapsed. Our writer considers what it might take for it to regain some ground…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How are Diageo shares looking in April 2026?

| John Fieldsend

It's been an eventful year so far, but what has the impact been for Diageo shares, and where might they…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

P/Es below 7! 3 staggeringly cheap shares despite yesterday’s rally

| Harvey Jones

Investors who fear they have missed their opportunity to buy cheap shares as the stock market recovers might want to…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Want to know what UK investors have been buying in their ISAs?

| Royston Wild

Looking for stock, trust, and fund ideas this April? Royston Wild discusses what Brits have been stuffing in their Stocks…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Why aren’t people buying Greggs shares by the bucketload?

| Paul Summers

Greggs' shares remain in the doldrums. But should Foolish investors consider pouncing while others won't? Paul Summers takes a fresh…

Read more »