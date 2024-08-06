3 reasons why I want to buy Tesco shares

This Fool takes a closer look at three key reasons why he’s been eyeing Tesco shares. He’d love to buy the supermarket titan.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares have enjoyed impressive growth recently. They’re up 9.2% in 2024 and 27.1% over the last 12 months. That’s not bad considering the FTSE 100 has returned 3.8% and 6.1% during the same periods.

I’ve been keeping a close eye on the Tesco share price. The stock’s been on my watchlist for some time and now at 321.2p, I think I could be ready to pounce.

Here are three reasons I’m eager to add the stock to my portfolio today.

Defensive in nature

I like Tesco because it’s a defensive stock. The products it provides are essential goods. Every day people need to eat food and drink.

With that comes benefits. For example, while some businesses see demand rise and fall in cycles, Tesco tends to see steady demand for its services regardless of external factors.

Take the first quarter as an example. During that time, we endured ongoing economic uncertainty surrounding interest rates and inflation. But even with that, Tesco still delivered a 3.6% growth in its sales, including a 5% rise in food sales.

Top of the pile

Not only does Tesco operate in an industry that provides essential goods that are in constant demand, but it’s also the market leader by some distance.

It has a 27.7% market share. The closest competitor is Sainsbury’s with 15.3%. In third is Asda with 12.7%. Aldi takes fourth place with a 10% slice.

Its position at the top of the pile gives it a few advantages. Firstly, Tesco has incredibly strong brand recognition. It comes with other benefits too, such as economies of scale.

That said, Aldi’s position as fourth is evidence of the rise in budget competitors that pose a threat to Tesco. Aldi and Lidl have made good ground in recent years and have been aggressively stealing customers.

That’s been further fuelled by the cost-of-living crisis, which has forced consumers to shop around.

Aldi has now overtaken Morrisons, which has an 8.7% market share. Lidl isn’t too far behind Morrisons at 8.1%.

Passive income

Operating in a defensive industry also means the business tends to have steady revenue and cash flows. That’s great when it comes to rewarding shareholders with a dividend.

Tesco stock has a yield of 3.8%. That sits just above the FTSE 100 average. Last year its payout jumped 11% to 12.1p per share. It also purchased £750m worth of share buybacks.

I’d love to buy

I’m watching the rise of budget competitors, Aldi in particular, like a hawk. I think they’re a real threat. However, even with that considered, I still like the look of Tesco shares today.

In its latest update, it highlighted how the business was “the most competitive we’ve ever been”. It attributed that as to why its market share has grown more than any other time over the past couple of years.

If I had the spare cash today, I’d snap up Tesco shares. I reckon their defensive nature, its dominant market position, as well as the income on offer, would make it a great addition to my portfolio.