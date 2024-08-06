Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons why I want to buy Tesco shares

3 reasons why I want to buy Tesco shares

This Fool takes a closer look at three key reasons why he’s been eyeing Tesco shares. He’d love to buy the supermarket titan.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesco plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares have enjoyed impressive growth recently. They’re up 9.2% in 2024 and 27.1% over the last 12 months. That’s not bad considering the FTSE 100 has returned 3.8% and 6.1% during the same periods.

I’ve been keeping a close eye on the Tesco share price. The stock’s been on my watchlist for some time and now at 321.2p, I think I could be ready to pounce.

Here are three reasons I’m eager to add the stock to my portfolio today.

Defensive in nature

I like Tesco because it’s a defensive stock. The products it provides are essential goods. Every day people need to eat food and drink.

With that comes benefits. For example, while some businesses see demand rise and fall in cycles, Tesco tends to see steady demand for its services regardless of external factors.  

Take the first quarter as an example. During that time, we endured ongoing economic uncertainty surrounding interest rates and inflation. But even with that, Tesco still delivered a 3.6% growth in its sales, including a 5% rise in food sales.

Top of the pile

Not only does Tesco operate in an industry that provides essential goods that are in constant demand, but it’s also the market leader by some distance.

It has a 27.7% market share. The closest competitor is Sainsbury’s with 15.3%. In third is Asda with 12.7%. Aldi takes fourth place with a 10% slice.

Its position at the top of the pile gives it a few advantages. Firstly, Tesco has incredibly strong brand recognition. It comes with other benefits too, such as economies of scale.

That said, Aldi’s position as fourth is evidence of the rise in budget competitors that pose a threat to Tesco. Aldi and Lidl have made good ground in recent years and have been aggressively stealing customers.

That’s been further fuelled by the cost-of-living crisis, which has forced consumers to shop around.

Aldi has now overtaken Morrisons, which has an 8.7% market share. Lidl isn’t too far behind Morrisons at 8.1%.

Passive income

Operating in a defensive industry also means the business tends to have steady revenue and cash flows. That’s great when it comes to rewarding shareholders with a dividend.

Tesco stock has a yield of 3.8%. That sits just above the FTSE 100 average. Last year its payout jumped 11% to 12.1p per share. It also purchased £750m worth of share buybacks.

I’d love to buy

I’m watching the rise of budget competitors, Aldi in particular, like a hawk. I think they’re a real threat. However, even with that considered, I still like the look of Tesco shares today.

In its latest update, it highlighted how the business was “the most competitive we’ve ever been”. It attributed that as to why its market share has grown more than any other time over the past couple of years.

If I had the spare cash today, I’d snap up Tesco shares. I reckon their defensive nature, its dominant market position, as well as the income on offer, would make it a great addition to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

For long-term share investors, there really is no need to fear a stock market crash. They're a fact of life,…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap UK shares and a bargain ETF I’d buy after the sell-off!

| Royston Wild

Looking for brilliant bargains to buy as stock markets plummet? Here are two top UK shares and an ETF I'm…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares: a wonderful buying opportunity for my ISA

| Paul Summers

The last few days of market chaos have caused Scottish Mortgage shares to tank in value. But Paul Summers isn't…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Barclays shares are down 8% in a month. Should I buy the dip?

| Charlie Keough

After their recent fall, this Fool would love to buy more Barclays shares if he had the cash. Here, he…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

After rising 125% in 5 years, what’s next for BAE Systems shares?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to look forward to what the next five years could have in store for BAE Systems shares.…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Up 30% in a year, should I be watching the InterContinental Hotels Group share price?

| Gordon Best

The hospitality sector had a tricky few years, but seems to be recovering. Here's why I'm watching the InterContinental Hotels…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The GSK share price is 14% off its 52-week high. Time to consider buying?

| Charlie Keough

The GSK share price has taken a tumble since peaking back in May. This Fool thinks now could be the…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

As stock markets fall, I’m snapping up this unique FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

This Fool is going to scoop up shares of one top FTSE 100 trust that has taken a big dip…

Read more »