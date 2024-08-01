Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 boring but beautiful picks I think could make great additions to a Stocks and Shares ISA

2 boring but beautiful picks I think could make great additions to a Stocks and Shares ISA

This Fool thinks these two FTSE shares could be smart additions to bolster a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here, he details why.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It excites me when I start thinking about what cutting-edge businesses I can add to my Stocks and Shares ISA next with the hope that their share prices boom. However, boring but beautiful stocks have their place too.

After all, my investment journey’s a marathon, not a sprint. As nice as it would be to unearth the next Nvidia, I’m always conscious of sticking to my plan. I want to largely buy blue-chip FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks that offer income. While the likes of Nvidia may garner most of the attention, it’s these sorts of businesses I’m largely relying on to build my wealth.

I’ve got my eye on two I think could be cracking picks for investors to consider buying today.

Safestore

The first is Safestore (LSE: SAFE). The company’s the UK’s leading self-storage business with over 130 centres nationwide. Boring, right?

Maybe. But it’s a proven business model. And despite a challenging economic environment over the last couple of years, the firm’s proven its resilience. What’s more, with its impressive growth in the UK, it’s now got its eyes firmly set on European expansion.

There’s also a 3.8% dividend yield on offer. That’s not the highest payout. But it’s up by over 300% in the last decade. Safestore’s increased its dividend for the last 14 consecutive years.

High interest rates have harmed the firm. Not only do they impact the value of its property portfolio, but they also lead to rising debt-servicing costs. That’s forced Safestore to up its prices in recent times.

But as I said, I’m looking at the bigger picture when it comes to what stocks I own today. And trading on 6.5 times earnings, Safestore looks like it could be a shrewd buy.

GSK

Next is GSK (LSE: GSK). The pharmaceutical giant’s struggled this year due to ongoing legal threats.

Recently, it was revealed that a Delaware judge ruled in favour of more than 70,000 lawsuits related to Zantac and its alleged link to causing cancer to move forward. Legal threats such as this one are always a risk when investing in pharma stocks.

But I see value in the GSK share price right now. The stock trades on 15.3 times earnings and 10.3 times forward earnings. That’s below the global sector average.

I think that’s good value for a business of GSK’s quality. Given it provides essential medicines and treatments, that means there should be a steady demand for its goods, regardless of external factors.

Like Safestore, there’s also the opportunity to make some passive income. It pays a 3.5% yield. Last year, its payout rose by 5.5% to 58p. Looking ahead, the business has given 2024 guidance for a 60p dividend.

Of course, further volatility may be on the cards if we receive a negative update on its Zantac trial.

Nevertheless, I think the stock could be a savvy buy today. And I’m content with some short-term volatility if I see real long-term value. With GSK, I most certainly do.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Nvidia and Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, Nvidia, and Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 6 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

High-flying Rolls-Royce shares just received another boost with the company raising its guidance further for the 2024 financial year.

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? That could become a passive income worth £19,233 a year

| Charlie Keough

This Fool buys dividend shares with the aim of making substantial passive income with minimal effort. With £20,000, here's what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the Persimmon share price soared 18% in July

| Stephen Wright

The Persimmon share price outpaced the rest of the FTSE 100 in July as a new government brought new potential…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 approaches new highs, UK shares still look cheap

| Stephen Wright

US stocks are expensive and emerging markets can bring economic risks. Stephen Wright thinks UK shares offer investors the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 6% last month! Is it time to sell my Nvidia stock?

| Charlie Keough

Nvidia has been a star stock due to its blistering performance lately. But last month the shares took a tumble.…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in the stock market to retire and live off the passive income?

| Mark David Hartley

Escape the rat race and live off passive income by investing in the stock market? Sounds like a dream come…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’m thinking of buying in August!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares could deliver exceptional shareholder returns for years to come. I’m doing some intensive research to see…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

Should I buy dirt cheap easyJet shares in August?

| Royston Wild

At 463.6p, easyJet shares are among the cheapest on the FTSE 100 today. Does this make it a brilliant bargain…

Read more »