As dividend stocks go, these two FTSE picks have exceptional track records, as well as exciting growth prospects.

2 dividend stocks I like which have increased payouts for over 50 years!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Two dividend stocks on my radar are Alliance Trust (LSE: ATST) and The Brunner Trust Plc (LSE: BUT).

A big part of this is due to their exceptional track records. However, the future also looks bright.

Let’s take a closer look at them.

Investment trusts for the win

Alliance is one of the largest and oldest trusts in the UK, with roots stretching back to the 1800s. The trust invests in some of the most prestigious businesses across the world.

Similarly, Brunner is also set up as an investment trust, with the same aims. It looks to invest in UK and global businesses to provide its investors with above-average returns.

I’m a fan of investment trusts, as they’re usually run by expert stock pickers. Plus, by investing in a multitude of businesses across the planet, they offer me diversification I may not get by investing in individual stocks.

My investment case

Both Alliance and Brunner have increased their respective dividends for over 50 years! This is remarkable, in my view.

I am aware that the past isn’t an indicator of the future. Plus, dividends are never guaranteed. However, when looking to build wealth, I prefer dividend stocks with a good track record of shareholder value and consistent returns.

Looking specifically at Alliance, I’m excited about its future prospects. The business has a big chunk of its holdings in burgeoning US tech stocks. These include names such as Meta and Microsoft, as well as Nvidia. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom could present excellent growth opportunities. Plus, as the digitization of the world ramps up, these firms, as well as the trust, could continue to grow earnings and returns.

Alliance shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of just five, making them look great value for money. Plus, a dividend yield of just over 2% could grow nicely.

Moving over to Brunner, with similar holdings, the business also focuses on other sectors that could provide good growth and returns. Some of these sectors include financial services, as well as industrial and infrastructure.

From a fundamentals view, the shares are a bit dearer, but still attractive, trading on a P/E ratio of 14. A dividend yield of 1.7% could grow, as well as continued increases in payouts, in line with its previous track record.

Risks and final thoughts

For Alliance, high exposure to the tech stocks in the US is risky. This is because economic volatility across the pond could hurt these businesses, and their earnings could be dented by any negativity. We’ve recently seen turbulence in the US hurt many stocks.

Looking at Brunner’s risks, the similarities continue when looking at the bearish aspects. I’m concerned that exposure to cyclical sectors such as financial services could hurt the trust’s earnings and level of returns. For example, financial stocks have been hurt across the globe due to higher interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical issues.

Overall, I’m interested in dividend shares that offer consistent returns, and not just a flashy high yield. For that reason, I’ll be looking to buy shares in both these trusts when I next can.