Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend stocks I like which have increased payouts for over 50 years!

2 dividend stocks I like which have increased payouts for over 50 years!

As dividend stocks go, these two FTSE picks have exceptional track records, as well as exciting growth prospects.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two dividend stocks on my radar are Alliance Trust (LSE: ATST) and The Brunner Trust Plc (LSE: BUT).

A big part of this is due to their exceptional track records. However, the future also looks bright.

Let’s take a closer look at them.

Investment trusts for the win

Alliance is one of the largest and oldest trusts in the UK, with roots stretching back to the 1800s. The trust invests in some of the most prestigious businesses across the world.

Similarly, Brunner is also set up as an investment trust, with the same aims. It looks to invest in UK and global businesses to provide its investors with above-average returns.

I’m a fan of investment trusts, as they’re usually run by expert stock pickers. Plus, by investing in a multitude of businesses across the planet, they offer me diversification I may not get by investing in individual stocks.

My investment case

Both Alliance and Brunner have increased their respective dividends for over 50 years! This is remarkable, in my view.

I am aware that the past isn’t an indicator of the future. Plus, dividends are never guaranteed. However, when looking to build wealth, I prefer dividend stocks with a good track record of shareholder value and consistent returns.

Looking specifically at Alliance, I’m excited about its future prospects. The business has a big chunk of its holdings in burgeoning US tech stocks. These include names such as Meta and Microsoft, as well as Nvidia. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom could present excellent growth opportunities. Plus, as the digitization of the world ramps up, these firms, as well as the trust, could continue to grow earnings and returns.

Alliance shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of just five, making them look great value for money. Plus, a dividend yield of just over 2% could grow nicely.

Moving over to Brunner, with similar holdings, the business also focuses on other sectors that could provide good growth and returns. Some of these sectors include financial services, as well as industrial and infrastructure.

From a fundamentals view, the shares are a bit dearer, but still attractive, trading on a P/E ratio of 14. A dividend yield of 1.7% could grow, as well as continued increases in payouts, in line with its previous track record.

Risks and final thoughts

For Alliance, high exposure to the tech stocks in the US is risky. This is because economic volatility across the pond could hurt these businesses, and their earnings could be dented by any negativity. We’ve recently seen turbulence in the US hurt many stocks.

Looking at Brunner’s risks, the similarities continue when looking at the bearish aspects. I’m concerned that exposure to cyclical sectors such as financial services could hurt the trust’s earnings and level of returns. For example, financial stocks have been hurt across the globe due to higher interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical issues.

Overall, I’m interested in dividend shares that offer consistent returns, and not just a flashy high yield. For that reason, I’ll be looking to buy shares in both these trusts when I next can.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Three 8.8%+ yielding shares I’d buy for an ISA in August

| Christopher Ruane

These income shares each offers at least an 8.8% dividend yield at the moment. Our writer explains why he'd happily…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Greggs shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at Greggs shares after the FTSE 250 bakery chain posted solid results today and the…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

The falling Croda International share price is getting difficult to ignore

| Stephen Wright

The Croda International share price is at its lowest level since 2017. It’s a quality business, but is this a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Up 17% in a year, but still yielding 7%! Should I grab this UK share?

| Christopher Ruane

With a juicy dividend yield, rising share price over the past year and cheap-looking valuation, could this UK share earn…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA into a £42K nest egg buying cheap shares this August

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses what he sees as a cheap share he's recently bought for his portfolio to demonstrate how he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Dividend up 10%! Is the BP share price just too low?

| Kevin Godbold

Decent half-year results, a dividend rise, and a yield above 5% may get the BP share price moving higher in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The St James’s Place (STJ) share price just jumped 25%. Here’s what you need to know

| Alan Oscroft

After a terrible few years, this latest news suggests the St James's Place share price could finally be on the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ways I could earn lifelong passive income from UK shares

| Paul Summers

Our writer believes the UK stock market offers the best route for generating passive income for the rest of his…

Read more »