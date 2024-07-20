Member Login
£9,000 in savings? Here's how I'd try to generate over £100 a month of passive income

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to generate over £100 a month of passive income

By putting £9,000 into carefully chosen blue-chip dividend shares today, our writer thinks he could earn a three figure monthly passive income in future.

Christopher Ruane
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Earning passive income can be as simple as buying shares in proven blue-chip businesses that pay dividends.

Doing that I could hopefully build lifelong and growing income streams, for a single investment now.

If I had a spare £9,000 to invest, here is what I would do to try and target more than £100 in passive income each month, on average.

Getting ready to invest

My first move would be a practical one.

I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA then put my £9,000 in it. I would then be ready to start investing as soon as I found some attractive income shares I wanted to own.

Picking an approach

If I did not know about the stock market, I would spend some time learning about important concepts such as valuation.

The next move would be to decide what approach I wanted to take.

As passive income is my objective, I would not need to decide whether to focus on growth or income shares.  But I would still need to make choices like what sectors to focus on (I would stick to areas I knew and understood), how many different companies to buy to keep my portfolio diversified and whether I was willing to invest in low-yield companies with the prospect of high rates of dividend growth.

Quality over yield

The amount of dividends I would likely earn relative to how much I invest (what is known as dividend yield) would in fact not be my priority.

After all, dividends are never guaranteed. So what is a high-yield company today could axe its dividend tomorrow, for example because of changing business circumstances or having a lot of debt.

So my focus would be on finding attractively valued companies with great business models I reckoned could hopefully generate sizeable amounts of excess cash in future that may fund dividends.

Finding shares to buy

As an example, consider one share I recently added to my own portfolio, primarily for its passive income generation potential: Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

The financial services provider operates in an industry I expect to see substantial, resilient long-term demand. Yes, there will likely be ups and downs along the way. But retirement planning is huge business and likely to remain so.

Specifically, Legal & General’s strong brand, long history and deep customer base all help give it a competitive advantage that has meant it has been consistently profitable in recent years.

A financial downturn could lead to some clients withdrawing funds, hurting profitability. But as a long-term investor I am happy to own the shares.

Reinvesting now to earn more later

With a dividend yield of 8.9%, Legal & General is a passive income goldmine for some investors.

Still, if I invested £9,000 at a more modest (though still high) average yield of 7%, that would earn me £630 in dividends annually. Good, but well below my target.

So I would reinvest my dividends for a decade. That move – known as compounding — ought to mean that, after a decade of compounding at 7% annually, I would be earning average passive income of around £103 each month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

