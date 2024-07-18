Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 58% from its post-demotion low, is there any value left in this FTSE 250 broadcaster?

Up 58% from its post-demotion low, is there any value left in this FTSE 250 broadcaster?

This FTSE 250 media giant’s shares have leapt since it was demoted from the FTSE 100, but there could still be considerable value left in them.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have tracked ITV’s (LSE: ITV) progress since it was demoted to the FTSE 250 in June 2022. Following this, FTSE 100-tracker funds automatically sold their holdings in the broadcaster. Funds only mandated to invest in the most highly credit-rated firms of the leading index did the same.

To me, this meant a valuation gap between the fair value of ITV and its quoted price might have appeared. I did not act at the time, as I was happy with my other holdings. However, I was right — ITV shares have risen 58% from their post-demotion low of 53p.

Yet this dramatic increase does not mean there is no value left in the stock.

How has the company been doing?

ITV aims to be a leader in UK advertiser-funded streaming and an expanding global force in content. Its full-year 2023 results had good and bad things from my perspective.

Positively, revenue increased 4% over 2022, to £2.17bn. Its ITVX streaming service (launched in November 2022) saw revenues jump by 19%, to £490m.

Negatively, its statutory operating profit fell 54%, to £238m. This drove its statutory earnings per share lower as well – by 51%, to 5.2p. Much of this was due to peak investment in its streaming operations, according to the firm.

Promising business outlook?

ITV added in the results that it is on track to achieve its three key performance targets to 2026. One is organic revenue growth averaging 5%. Another is adjusted EBITA margins of 13%-15%. And the final one is £750m+ of digital revenues by that year.

The key risk to these targets is the huge degree of cut-throat competition in the broadcasting sector, in my view. It faces already-established streaming giants, and multiple traditional broadcasting companies also looking to diversify into the digital sphere. 

Is there value left in the shares?

ITV looks undervalued on the key price-to-sales ratio (P/S). Its P/S of 0.9 compares to a peer average of 1.1.

This group comprises MFE-Mediaforeurope at 0.9, and both Métropole Télévision and Atresmedia Corporación at 1.2.

However, analysts estimate that the firm will increase its earnings by 14.5% a year to end-2026. Earnings per share are expected to grow by 17.7% a year to then.

Taking this growth into account in a discounted cash flow analysis shows ITV to be around 66% undervalued at 84p.

So, a fair value per share would be £2.47, although they may go lower or higher than that.

Good shareholder rewards?

The anticipated growth in ITV’s earnings to 2026 should also help it maintain its currently good dividend yield, I think.

Last year it paid a total dividend of 5p (the same as in 2022). This yields 6% on the current share price. The FTSE 250’s average yield right now is just 3.3%, while the FTSE 100’s is 3.6%.

Additionally, the £235m made from selling its stake in BritBox International in March will be used for a share buyback by end-2025. These tend to be supportive of share price gains.

I already own some very undervalued high-yield stocks with excellent earnings growth potential, so do not need another. However, if I did not have these, I would buy ITV shares for the same three reasons.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Even after a 33% move, this FTSE 250 company could still be undervalued

| Gordon Best

Most investors would be cautious after seeing a stock grow by more than 30% in a year, but this FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 global investment trusts for maximum diversity in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark David Hartley

I think investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is the most logical route to take for UK residents who…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I want to own before the next UK stock market boom

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two very different FTSE 250 stocks that, based on recent news flow, could do very well…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The 3i Group share price rises after a positive Q1 performance update!

| Charlie Keough

The 3i Group share price is up 1.3% following the announcement of its first-quarter results. This Fool takes a look…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d snap up this growth stock at 29p without hesitation!

| Ben McPoland

This writer shines a light on one growth stock in the small-cap space whose price has nearly doubled in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the AJ Bell share price is soaring!

| Dr. James Fox

The AJ Bell share price took off on 18 July after the company's impressive trading update. Our writer takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After the Lloyds share price hits a 52-week high, what next?

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price is finally having a good year. But I reckon 2024 might just mark the start of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Now the Rolls-Royce share price is down 8% from its 52-week high, what next?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price climbed magnificently in 2023. And so far this year, it's just kept on up. What about…

Read more »