Up 167% in 2024! Is this growth stock showing any signs of slowing?

With artificial intelligence (AI) changing the world in the last few years, growth stock Nvidia has enjoyed an incredible run. But can it continue? Gordon Best explores.

The tech sector’s been on fire in 2024. However, few companies can match the blistering pace set by semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). With its stock price surging an eye-popping 167% since January, many investors are wondering if this growth stock has more fuel left in the tank, or if it’s finally due for a cool down.

Astonishing growth

The firm’s astronomical rise has propelled it into rarefied air, with a market capitalisation now topping $3.2trn. To put that in perspective, it’s larger than the GDP of most countries. The company’s cutting-edge graphics processors and AI chips have positioned it at the forefront of several booming tech trends, from gaming and data centres to autonomous vehicles and the metaverse.

But can this growth continue? Let’s dive into the numbers and expert opinions to get a clearer picture.

Those optimistic on the future of company point to the stranglehold the AI chip market has as a key driver for future growth. With demand for AI computing power exploding, the firm’s specialised GPUs are the go-to choice for tech giants and start-ups alike.

The company’s financials certainly paint a rosy picture. In the trailing 12 months, it posted staggering numbers with revenue hitting $79.77bn, earnings totalling $42.60bn, and a net profit margin adding up to 53.4%. With a gross margin of 75.29%, the company is printing money at a pace that would make most companies green with envy.

Overvalued?

However, not everyone’s convinced the business can maintain this momentum. Increasing competition from rivals like AMD and Intel, geopolitical tensions affecting chip supply chains, and a potential slowdown in consumer spending on high-end gaming hardware are all factors which could challenge the company over the coming years..

Additionally, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 75 times is significantly higher than the industry average. This suggests the shares may be in a precarious position if the market takes a downturn.

One for the future

While the valuation may give some investors pause, it’s hard to argue with the company’s execution and market position. CEO Jensen Huang has consistently demonstrated an ability to identify and capitalise on emerging tech trends, keeping ahead of the curve.

The explosion of generative AI and large language models shows no signs of slowing down. With an exceptional balance sheet and continued innovation, the company’s well-positioned to fend off competitors and expand into new markets. While 167% gains are unlikely to repeat in the near term, the company’s long-term growth story remains compelling.

In the end, betting against Nvidia’s been a losing proposition for years. While some cooling off may be in order, this growth stock still has plenty of processing power left to drive future returns. I’ll be buying some of its shares at the next opportunity.