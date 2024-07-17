Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 dividend shares with a price below £2 and a yield above 4.3%

2 dividend shares with a price below £2 and a yield above 4.3%

Jon Smith applies his stock market filters for dividend shares and finds two he feels could be worthy inclusions in his portfolio.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m very specific with what I’m looking for from the stock market. I apply different screening filters for stocks all the time. At the moment, I’m on the hunt for dividend shares with a yield above the FTSE 250 and FTSE 100 average. At the same time, I’m looking for ideas with a share price below £2. Here’s what I’ve found.

It’s all about ME

The first stock is ME Group International (LSE:MEGP). The FTSE 250 firm’s known for its automated photo-booths, printing kiosks and other vending solutions. At the moment the stock trades at 180p and has a dividend yield of 4.33%.

It’s not just the income side that’s appealing to me. Over the past year, the share price has jumped by 8%.

Part of the increase in the dividend and the share price relates to the strong performance from 2023. The report hailed “a year of record financial performance”. This was driven by various factors. For example, it expanded abroad in Australia. Further, it launched new partnerships with Central Co-op and Morrisons.

The future looks good, with a modernisation push already under way on existing products. Even with this, the profitability shouldn’t be hindered, so dividends aren’t under threat. In terms of risks, I’d say that it needs to keep focusing on diversifying away from photo-booths and similar machines, as demand for these more traditional services could fade.

Low share price, high income

Another idea is Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY). It might take some a while to process, but the Lloyds share price is less than £1. In fact, at 58p, it has the lowest share price in the entire FTSE 100.

But there’s a big difference between having a low share price and being undervalued. A stock could trade at £1,000 and be undervalued. When it comes to the bank, the 31% rally over the past year means that, in my eyes, it’s fairly valued. However, I’m looking at this from the income side right now.

A dividend yield of 4.72% is very healthy, and it has been above 5% for most of the past year. The dividend per share payments have been increasing, from 2p in 2021 to 2.4p in 2022 and 2.76p over the last year. This is due to boosted earnings coming out of the pandemic, with higher interest rates also helping the company.

Looking forward, it’s true that interest rate cuts wont be helpful. This is a risk. However, I do think this could be offset by the positive sentiment from consumers. Lower interest rates should make them spend more, able to afford mortgages, and raise confidence to take out loans. All of this should make the bank money.

I like both stocks, and when I get some more free cash will look to allocate it to these ideas.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing £83 a week in FTSE 100 shares could make me rich

| Christopher Ruane

By putting less than £90 each week into FTSE 100 shares, this writer thinks he could build a portfolio worth…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

690 shares in this overlooked FTSE dividend gem can make me £26,516 a year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE heavyweight pays a 9.4% yield that can generate big passive income over time, and its shares look very…

Read more »

Investing Articles

23.5% yield! 1 of the best REITs to buy in July?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This REIT currently pays one of the highest dividend yields on the entire London Stock Exchange! Is this a warning…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! I’d rather buy this FTSE stock

| Sumayya Mansoor

Despite Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares faring well in recent times, our writer explains why she would prefer to buy this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 dividend stocks no-brainer buys for a winning portfolio?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at these dividend stocks to see if they can help her build wealth through…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend growth stocks to consider buying before the King’s Speech!

| Royston Wild

These dividend growth shares are tipped to deliver market-beating payouts over the next few years. Here's why they're worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This 9.75% yielding FTSE 100 share is a total no-brainer for second income

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 insurance company is an absolutely brilliant source of second income and Harvey Jones reckons it will be…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

I could make £14.2k of passive income from £99 a week with this secret sauce

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why sacrificing the immediate reward of dividends today can boost his long-term passive income prospects.

Read more »