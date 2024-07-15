Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My Taylor Wimpey share price prediction for the second half of 2024

My Taylor Wimpey share price prediction for the second half of 2024

Having underperformed the FTSE 100 from January to June, our writer reckons the Taylor Wimpey share price might enjoy a far better end to 2024.

Paul Summers
Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

By the end of June, the Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) share price was barely changed from where it started 2024. This has led it to lag the FTSE 100 index by around 7%.

However, performance in the second half so far has been much more encouraging. The company’s value is up almost 11% in just a couple of weeks.

Will this momentum last? No one knows for sure. But here are several things for investors to ponder.

Big target

The arrival of a new government has given a real boost to housebuilding stocks and no wonder.

Earlier this month, new Chancellor Rachel Reeves set a target of building 1.5 million homes over the next five years. This would be achieved by reforming the country’s planning system and prioritising previously developed brownfield land and neglected ‘grey-belt’ land.

It’s easy to understand the market reaction to these plans. But hitting this target is easier said than done. There could be considerable local opposition for a start.

There’s the question of affordability too. A whole lot of building won’t matter if there’s a shortage of buyers. I’ll come back to this in a bit.

For now, confirmation of Keir Starmer and co’s plans in the King’s Speech on 17 July might provide another temporary boost.

Something I am more confident of is that demand for quality housing in the UK still exceeds supply. This makes for a solid long-term outlook for firms like Taylor Wimpey, in my opinion.

Results incoming!

The reaction to half-year numbers, due 31 July, is also worth noting.

When it last reported to the market in April, management declared that the Spring selling season was “progressing as expected” and that it had seen “continued market stability” helped by good mortgage availability and improving customer confidence.

At the time, full-year UK completions were anticipated to be between 9,500 and 10,000. Any improvement on this range — either on the day or later in the year — will go down well. Any reduction and we could see the opposite, especially as the shares already trade at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.

Rate cut on the cards

A third thing that could move the dial is a cut to interest rates. Confirmation that the Bank Of England believes inflation has been tamed will bring some relief to people who have struggled to obtain mortgages in recent years.

As things stand, it’s a question of ‘wait and see’. But a larger-than-expected first cut and/or suggestions of more in short succession could push analysts to adjust their earnings forecasts. This could make the current share price look cheap in time.

But, again, there’s an argument for thinking that some of this has already been factored in. And it could get nasty for holders if there’s yet another delay.

I’m positive

Taking the above into account, I’m cautiously optimistic on Taylor Wimpey in 2024. Minus any unpleasant surprises, I’m inclined to think that the second half will be (much) better than the first. I also think the shares could outperform the FTSE 100 for the year by the end of December.

If I didn’t already own rival Persimmon, I’d give serious consideration to adding this company to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers owns shares in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Down 15% today: what’s going on with the Burberry share price?

| Kevin Godbold

Dire trading figures and a fast change of chief executive -- is this the bottom for the share price at…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£20,000 tucked away? Here’s how I’d aim for a £29,664-a-year passive income

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to debunk the myth that making passive income is impossible. With £20,000, here's how he'd do it.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Starting with £0, here’s how I’d turn my Stocks and Shares ISA into a second income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how compounding his dividend payments can help him to grow his Stocks and Shares ISA from a…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

A 9.7%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend gem that could create generational wealth

| Simon Watkins

A sizeable investment pot that can be passed onto the next generation could be built with much smaller investments over…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 31%, do Lloyds shares have more to give?

| Charlie Keough

Shares in major FTSE 100 bank Lloyds are on a charge. But what could be in store for the stock?…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Time to sell this FTSE 100 underperformer, says Goldman Sachs

| Stephen Wright

Analysts at one investment bank have a ‘sell’ rating on FTSE 100 stock Diageo. But could a short-term weakness in…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Down 5%, Glencore’s share price looks a serious bargain to me now

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price looks undervalued to me, supported by strong earnings growth prospects and the potential resumption of extra shareholder…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’d invest £6,580 in this FTSE 250 REIT for £500 passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 renewable energy enterprise is on track to become a Dividend Aristocrat! Here’s how I’d invest to earn…

Read more »