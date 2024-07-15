Aviva might be one of the FTSE 100’s hottest dividend shares right now. I’m banking on it to provide me with a huge passive income for many years.

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a £4,894 annual passive income with Aviva shares

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

The Aviva (LSE:AV.) shares I hold are among my favourite investments. Why? They provide me with a regular income that I don’t have to lift a finger to earn.

There are plenty of companies on the London stock market that pay a dividend. But the enormous cash rewards Aviva is committed to paying makes a real difference to my wealth.

I’m hoping to eventually live off the income the FTSE 100 firm provides when I stop working. But in the meantime, I’m using the dividends I receive to hopefully help me retire earlier than most.

A £4,894 income

In 2023, the dividend on Aviva shares was 33.4p. The company’s currently priced at 489.6p per share, which provides a trailing dividend yield of 6.8%.

Had I invested £10,000 in the financial services giant last year, I’d have made a second income of £680 based on that figure. If the yield remains the same over the next 10 years, I’ll make £6,800.

That’s a pretty nice amount for doing nothing, I’m sure you’d agree. And thanks to the miracle of compounding — which involves reinvesting any dividends I receive — I can generate an even more impressive passive income.

With Aviva shares, I’d improve my total dividends to £9,307 over 10 years instead of that £6,800.

Over a 30-year horizon, if the yield remained the same at 6.8%, dividend compounding would have added £61,968 to my initial £10,000 investment. So the £71,968 investment pot would be generating £4,894 in dividends each year!

Growing dividends

It’s important to remember that dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But in the case of Aviva shares, I think there’s a good chance I could make an even-larger passive income than described above.

That’s because I expect the company to continue steadily growing dividends over time. It’s a view shared by City analysts for the next few years at least, as the table below shows.

Year Predicted dividend per share Dividend growth Dividend yield 2024 34.7p 4% 7.1% 2025 38.1p 10% 7.8% 2026 41p 8% 8.4%

Aviva’s strong balance sheet leaves it in good shape to meet these forecasts too. Its Solvency II capital ratio stood at an excellent 206% as of March.

The business is so flush with cash that it recently completed a £300m share repurchase programme. Its formidable financial strength is also helping it to pursue growth by acquiring capital-light businesses. Just last week, it sealed a £249m takeover of Probitas Holdings.

A top long-term stock

I’m expecting Aviva to be a strong dividend payer for years to come. Profits and cash flows could light up as a soaring elderly population drives demand for retirement, wealth and protection products.

On the downside, the business faces considerable competition to win business in its UK, Irish and Canadian markets. Major rivals include Legal & General, Zurich, AXA and MetLife. Intense competition could also be a major drag on its margins.

Yet I believe the potential benefits of owning Aviva shares outweigh the risks. Indeed, this is a stock I think could deliver exceptional dividend income and capital gains over the long term.