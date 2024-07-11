Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These FTSE 100 shares are undervalued by as much as 44%!

These FTSE 100 shares are undervalued by as much as 44%!

These FTSE 100 shares have significant share price potential, according to City analysts. Here’s why they could be great investments today.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100‘s a great place to find a wide selection of bargain shares. This follows several years of underperformance as investors have focused on overseas equities.

These three FTSE stocks all look cheap at current prices, in my opinion. In fact, City brokers believe they could rise by as much 44% over the next 12 months. And analysts overwhelmingly consider each of them to be a Buy.

Here’s what we need to know about these stocks before considering them.

Ashtead Group

Conditions remain tough in the US construction industry as higher interest rates persist. This poses an ongoing challenge to rental equipment supplier Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT).

Yet the outlook here remains extremely bright. Despite market softness, revenues continue to rise strongly as the business expands to build market share. And as infrastructure spending in the US heats up I expect sales growth to steadily accelerate.

Eighteen City analysts have ratings on the rental equipment provider right now. Of these, 13 have a Buy rating on the company, four classify it as it a Hold, while just one reckons it is a Sell.

What’s more, broker consensus is that the Ashtead share price has substantial room for growth. It’s tipped to hit £60.26 per share in the next 12 months, up from current levels of £50.90.

This represents a gigantic 24% premium from today’s price.

Reckitt

Reckitt (LSE:RKT) shares have been hit by a double-whammy in 2024. Disappointing trading numbers and concerns over baby formula compensation costs have driven the business sharply to the downside.

I think the bad news could now be baked into the company’s share price however. As an investor, I’m drawn to the excellent pulling power of labels such as Nurofen and Durex and the firm’s huge developing market footprint. They could help Reckitt rebound sharply from current levels.

Of the 16 analysts with ratings on the business, 10 have placed a Buy recommendation on it. Four reckon it’s a Hold, while no one believes the business is a Sell.

They also believe Reckitt’s share price will surge over the next year. The average price target among them is at £55.48 compared with £42.86 right now.

This is a healthy 29% premium from present levels.

JD Sports Fashion

Retailer JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) has been squeezed by a mix of weak consumer spending and severe competition of late.

Nevertheless, its ambitious expansion drive, evidenced by the recent acquisition of Hibbett and its 1,169 North American stores, ensures it’s well-equipped to tap into the growing global sports/athleisure market.

Today, 15 brokers have ratings on the FTSE 100 company, of which one analyst considers it to be a Buy, four believe it’s a Hold, and one has slapped a Sell sticker on it.

Like Ashtead and Reckitt, broker consensus is that the JD share price will also appreciate substantially in the near future. The 12-month price target sits at 164p, up significantly from a current price of 113.6p.

In fact, this represents a colossal 44% premium from today’s price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares brokers think could soar as much as 29%!

| Royston Wild

The number-crunchers think these FTSE 250 shares will gain between 17% and 29% in value over the next 12 months.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A rare chance to buy 1 of my favourite dividend shares on the market

| Gordon Best

Finding dividend shares with a great yield and solid performance can be fairly rare. But I've found a company which…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20K in savings? I could turn that into £1,180 of monthly passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Here’s how investing a lump sum in the correct vehicle and stocks, and adding a bit regularly, could help create…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £25k, here’s how I’d target a £15,919 passive income every year

| Royston Wild

Have a chunk of cash burning a hole in your pocket? Here's how I'd put this to work to try…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 250 stocks are flying, but am I too late to the party?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down why these two FTSE 250 incumbents have experienced a surge recently, and whether she could still…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A stock market correction may be near, warns this Warren Buffett metric

| Ben McPoland

A famous Warren Buffett valuation indicator just flashed a silent warning to investors, suggesting the market may be dangerously overheated.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

If I had to start again from scratch, this would be the first FTSE stock I’d buy!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool does most of his shopping on the FTSE. But if he had to start from zero today, Games…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? I’d start investing today with this UK stock

| Stephen Wright

An impending interest rate cut means right now could be a great time to start investing. But what are the…

Read more »