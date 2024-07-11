Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The BP share price has remained stagnant, but I’d still happily snap up some shares!

The BP share price has remained stagnant, but I’d still happily snap up some shares!

Despite what looks like a relatively subdued period for the BP share price, our writer explains why she’d happily buy some shares.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BP plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When a stock doesn’t experience much capital growth, it makes me wonder what’s going on, and whether it is a good investment. In the case of the BP (LSE: BP.) share price, I reckon it definitely is.

Here’s why I’d love to buy some shares when I next have some spare cash to invest.

What’s happening?

It’s perhaps a slight surprise to see BP shares stagnate, especially as it is one of the largest oil and gas businesses in the world

Over a 12-month period, BP shares are down 1% from 460p at this time last year, to current levels of 454p.

Looking back even further, the shares are down 16% over a five-year period from 546p in July 2019, to current levels. In fact, the shares have remained pretty stagnant since the early 2000s.

Digging deeper

For me, the BP share price is just the tip of the iceberg. It doesn’t really provide the full picture of what still looks like a top stock to buy.

It’s hard to ignore BP’s previous track record, its enviable market position, as well as future prospects. However, it’s worth remembering that past performance is never a guarantee of the future.

BP has been a firm-favourite among many investors for years due to the firm’s stellar reputation for shareholder value and returns. With such strong earnings, profits, and growth, the business has grown dividends for a number of years. This is one of the big reasons I’d look past the lack of capital growth.

At present, the shares offer a dividend yield of 5%. For context, this is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.9%. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Furthermore, BP shares currently look good value for money, if you ask me. They trade on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just over seven. This is lower than the industry average – closer to eight – and below the FTSE 100 index average of 12.

Risks and final thoughts

There are bullish aspects that worry me. For starters, a recent trading update mentioned earnings will be less than previously forecast. As BP’s dividend is its most attractive trait for me, I can’t help but wonder if lower-than-expected earnings mean returns could be impacted here.

Another risk I’ll keep an eye on is that of the move away from traditional fossil fuels, which are BP’s bread and butter. The firm needs to move towards greener alternatives. BP actually decided to scale back its plans for this according to its recent update. This could be a reason why the share price has been down in the past week or so.

The rise of ESG investing could have prompted a negative reaction to this news. Furthermore, the hefty investment that will be required for the transition to net zero ambitions could hamper shareholder returns too.

I’m smart enough to understand that energy stocks like BP come with cyclical risks. However, despite a lack of capital growth, BP shares still look like a good buy for me and my holdings to bag juicy dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10K to invest? I’d follow these steps to create a second income worth £359 per week

| Sumayya Mansoor

Building a second income stream through investing is possible, according to our writer. Here she explains how she would go…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE value stocks with dividend yields higher than 6% that investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool breaks down these two value stocks she reckons investors should be looking at, and their potential to help…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Up 37% in the last year, should I be watching the Lloyds share price?

| Gordon Best

The banking sector's been on a tear of late, with the Lloyds share price up over 37% in the last…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

This UK firm’s dividend is up almost 35%, but I’d consider the shares for growth

| Kevin Godbold

Strong results make the shares of this UK company look attractive as the business and the dividends deliver pacey growth.

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons why these FTSE shares still look like huge bargains to me

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley's bargain hunting again and thinks he may have found three of the most undervalued FTSE shares in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I had £5k to invest today, would I buy Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

This writer assesses Nvidia stock to decide if he'd plough some money into the current driver of the artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock is smoking its US competitors

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals one FTSE 250 stock that has done better than US rivals in the past year, a trend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income I’d get if I put £20k into BAE Systems shares

| Ben McPoland

This investor in BAE Systems shares takes a look at why they've dropped recently and what dividend yield this dip…

Read more »