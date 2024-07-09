Rolls-Royce has been flying in the last year or so. But some analysts reckon its share price could keep soaring. Will that happen?

The Rolls-Royce share price is predicted to rise as much as 30%!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It’s Tuesday (9 July) and as I write, the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) share price is £4.61. One 12-month target price for the stock has it rising as high as £6. That’s a 30.2% premium.

After its impressive performance over the last few years, that doesn’t seem too ambitious. The stock is up 54.46% this year. In the last 12 months, it’s up 211.9%.

It has been one of the best-performing stocks in Europe in the last 18 months or so. Rolls flirted with bankruptcy in 2020 so it has come some way since that point.

But could it rise by 30% in the next year? That’s what I’m here to answer.

Momentum on its side

There are a few factors I plan to explore to get to the bottom of that. The first is the momentum the stock has.

I want to make it clear that I’d never buy shares of a company solely because they’re rising. But I can understand why the stock has been gaining the amount of ground it has in recent times. There’s a lot to like about the business.

As I mentioned above, it has produced a wicked turnaround from its struggles. In the opening months of this year, engine flying hours returned to pre-pandemic levels. They could even surpass them in the coming months. On top of that, Rolls has boosted its profits, increased free cash flow, and reduced its debt.

As such, it’s targeting up to £2.8bn in operating profit by 2027. Considering that, I can see why investors are hyped about Rolls.

Valuation

But I think there’s one major stumbling block. That’s the stock’s valuation. It currently has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.1. That’s not bad. However, as the chart shows below, its forward P/E is just above 31.

That looks expensive to me, and signals Rolls may be overvalued. It’s also a lot pricier than its rival BAE Systems, which has a P/E of nearly 17.8.



Created with TradingView

The same is seen when looking at its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. As the chart below highlights, it has been rising in the last year. It’s current P/S of nearly 2.4 is also higher than BAE Systems’ at around 1.7.



Created with TradingView

With that in mind, is there the risk that investors have carried the stock too far? I reckon so. Buying shares for a quick payday doesn’t align with my strategy. I want to build stable wealth over the long run.

A massive leap?

No one truly knows what Rolls stock will do over the next 12 months. But if I had to guess, I don’t think it will rise 30%.

In fact, given its meaty valuation, I reckon we could even see its share price pull back.

After skyrocketing, it was inevitable that the stock would slow down. We’ve seen small signs of this lately. For example, the Rolls share price has barely budged in the last month, falling by less than 1%.

While its future aims are ambitious, at the first sign of slower growth from the firm I think we could see its share price recoil. If that happens, that’s when I’ll be looking to add it to my portfolio.