Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After an 83% crash, is this FTSE 250 stock in deep value territory?

After an 83% crash, is this FTSE 250 stock in deep value territory?

Warren Buffett says the time to be greedy is when others are fearful. And Stephen Wright thinks it could be time to consider a FTSE 250 underperformer.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dr Martens (LSE:DOCS) has been a publicly-traded company for less than four years. But the FTSE 250 stock has fallen 83%, due to difficult trading conditions and a series of unforced errors.

The company still has its best asset – its brand – and a balance sheet that looks reasonably strong. So could this be the time to be greedy when others are fearful?

How bad’s the damage?

Dr Martens has had two main problems – weak consumer spending and poor execution of its e-commerce expansion. And the effects show up in the company’s financial position. 

Inventory levels have increased from £123m in 2022 to £255m this year. While it shows up as an asset on the balance sheet, excess inventory isn’t something businesses want.

When a company has more products than it can sell, it has to work out how to store them. That’s expensive and rising costs are bad news for profitability.

On the liabilities side, Dr Martens has also seen its debt levels increase. Net debt has risen from £53m to £175m and interest payments rose from £17m to £31m.

As a result, interest payments now eat up 25% of the company’s operating income. At the start of 2022, it was 6%. 

Dr Martens is clearly in a worse position than it was when it first launched on the UK stock market. But there’s reason for thinking the share price might have fallen too far. 

Value territory

Arguably the main problem is weaker demand in the US. But this issue isn’t specific to the company and isn’t one it can directly do anything about.

Across the board, consumer discretionary businesses have been struggling with depressed consumer spending in the US. It’s the biggest reason shares in Nike are down 31% over the last year.

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20, I think Nike shares are still some way from bargain territory. But the situation with Dr Martens might be different.

The stock currently trades at a P/E ratio of 11. And that’s based on earnings per share that have fallen 44% from where they were a couple of years ago.

If Doc Martens can get back to earning 18p per share, then the current share price implies a P/E ratio of 4. That’s a bargain by anyone’s standards, but it’s a big ‘if’. And there’s another issue.

The big question is when are things going to start improving? And management’s forecasting another weak year before this happens, meaning shareholders are going to have to wait for some time. 

A risk worth taking?

Weak US demand isn’t the only reason shares in Dr Martens have crashed since going public. But a macroeconomic recovery has the potential to turn the company’s fortunes around.

The big question is when this will happen. Management doubts that improvement is imminent, but investors with a long-term view might think the shares are worth considering. 

I think considering the stock at today’s prices could turn out to be a good decision, over time. But given the risks, I’d look to keep it as a part of a diversified portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

I’ve moved this stock to my potential buy list after a 30% rise in earnings

| Kevin Godbold

Today's strong full-year results put this business on my radar as a stock to consider buying for its ongoing growth…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start investing in the stock market with a spare £800

| Christopher Ruane

Getting started in the stock market doesn't necessarily require thousands of pounds. Our writer explains how he'd start now on…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Here’s how £10,000 in savings could turn into a second income worth £21,859 a year

| Charlie Keough

With thousands tucked away, this Fool would put it to work to start making a second income. Here, he breaks…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Here’s one way to invest £20k in an ISA to target an average 7% dividend yield

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley outlines a strategy to identify the best stocks to target in an ISA portfolio with a 7%…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why I want to buy more Legal & General shares this month

| Charlie Keough

This Fool already owns shares in Footsie giant Legal & General but he's keen to top up this month. Here,…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

My National Grid share price prediction for the second half of 2024

| Charlie Keough

After a shaky first six months, what could the rest of 2024 have in store for the National Grid share…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Value Shares

Down 50%, is this one of the UK’s best value stocks today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Value stocks can sometimes provide big returns in the long run. Here’s one that trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is predicted to rise as much as 30%!

| Charlie Keough

Rolls-Royce has been flying in the last year or so. But some analysts reckon its share price could keep soaring.…

Read more »