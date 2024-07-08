Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this the best AI growth stock in the UK today?

Is this the best AI growth stock in the UK today?

AI growth stocks are on fire in 2024, with valuations skyrocketing. Is this UK small-cap next in line to see its status surging long term?

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London Stock Exchange has its fair share of growth stock opportunities for investors to pick from. But when it comes to AI-powered, tech-driven enterprises, the list of options isn’t exactly long.

In fact, looking at the FTSE All-Share index, there’s a grand total of 16 companies operating within the technology industry. That’s just 1.4% of the total index. By comparison, in the S&P 500, technology represents almost 34%.

However, even with this lack of choice at home, British investors still have some interesting potential AI investments to explore. And one company I’ve added to my portfolio is dotDigital (LSE:DOTD).

Using AI to power e-commerce

Using its Customer Experience and Data Platform (CXDP), businesses are able to automate and personalise the creation of multi-channel marketing campaigns. For the most part, it’s a solution that’s being used by e-commerce enterprises to drive repeat purchases from customers through email, text, social media, etc.

dotDigital’s hardly short on competition in this space. After all, there are plenty of similar services, some of which are considerably larger with far deeper pockets. Yet, despite these intense rivalries, dotDigital has managed to carve out a steadily increasing portion of market share.

With an estimated £42 of value created for every £1 spent by customers on email campaigns, the average revenue per user each month now stands at £1,709 a month compared to £966 five years ago. And this upward trend looks primed to continue now that AI’s entering the picture.

Using its WinstonAI model, the CXDP platform is able to analyse the customer data of a business and generate a profile. This is then used to start making predictions about future behaviour, determining which customers are most likely to place another order, what items they’re most likely to buy, and when a purchase is most likely to occur.

Apart from extrapolating critical metrics like customer lifetime value, this added level of insight enables companies to allocate their marketing budgets to maximise conversion and effectiveness. Needless to say, that’s a powerful competitive advantage.

Every opportunity carries risk

From a technological standpoint, dotDigital seems to have its bases covered. WinstonAI is proprietary, making it far harder for competitors to replicate a similar solution. But that doesn’t mean they won’t try. And should a rival firm create a superior prediction model, dotDigital’s value-creation proposition may start losing its thunder.

The reliance on user data also makes the platform a prime target for cyber attackers and ransomware. So far, the firm’s kept its platform secure. But should the group fail to maintain and evolve its cyber security solutions, a breach could be immensely problematic, both financially and reputationally.

The bottom line

Even with these challenges, dotDigital continues to be a stand-out business, in my opinion. The downturn in the e-commerce sector in 2022 wreaked havoc with its stock price. Fortunately, economic conditions have since improved, and growth has returned. Yet, the small-cap growth stock has yet to make a comeback. That’s why I think a potential buying opportunity has emerged for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Dotdigital Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Dotdigital Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Market Movers

This UK stock could be at risk with the French election fallout

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains what the latest election results out from France could mean for UK stocks that trade and have…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price reach a five-year high soon?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds has been a top Footsie performer this year. But could its share price keep rising? This Fool takes a…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

If I were retiring tomorrow, here are 2 stocks I’d add to an ISA

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is investing in his ISA now for retirement. But if he stopped working tomorrow, here are two FTSE…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Dividend Shares

3 rock-solid dividend stocks for investors in their 50s to consider

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these dividend stocks could be very well suited to those approaching retirement who are looking for stability.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 9.5% yield but down 14%! Time for me to buy more of this dazzling FTSE 100 gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 investment management firm pays one of the highest yields in the index, has strong growth prospects, and…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Which shares are Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires holding in 2024?

| Mark David Hartley

Being a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire sure does sound appealing! Mark Hartley explores the shares the UK’s top investors…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 reasons why Scottish Mortgage shares could keep rising in the second half of 2024

| Charlie Keough

A strong performance from Scottish Mortgage in the first half of the year has this Fool wondering what its shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in Roll-Royce shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares have dominated in 2024, surging by triple-digits as the business makes a stellar comeback. But how much money…

Read more »