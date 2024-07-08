Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A FTSE 100 dividend share that could soar after Labour’s general election win

A FTSE 100 dividend share that could soar after Labour’s general election win

A large dividend yield and predictions of growing payouts could make this FTSE 100 share a brilliant buy for long-term passive income.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A huge Parliamentary majority means Labour has significant scope to try to deliver its manifesto pledges. WIth it, the fortunes of a great many UK growth and dividend shares could receive an enormous lift.

Kate Leaman, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, notes that “from healthcare and the environment to the economy, policy changes by the new Labour government are set to impact all aspects of life“.

She adds, too, that “with Labour’s victory, changes in the financial markets are also anticipated“.

But which UK shares could receive a substantial boost? Here’s one from the FTSE 100 that could be a big winner in the years ahead.

One possible winner

Sectors such as banking, homebuilding food and retail could witness gains due to Labour’s policies aimed at political stability, affordable housing, and encouraging private sector investments.

Kate Leaman, AvaTrade

Housebuilders like Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) picked up steam in the days before last week’s election.

Why? With Labour retaining its huge lead in the pre-vote polls, investors anticipated a large pick up in home construction. The red party made boosting home construction a major part of its election manifesto.

Today (8 July), Rachel Reeves — the new Chancellor of the Exchequer — affirmed the government’s plans to supercharge homebuilding, with the creation of 1.5m new homes by 2029.

To meet this goal, the government said it will reform the national planning policy framework. It has also vowed “to accelerate stalled housing sites in our country“. This is great news for the likes of Barratt, whose construction plans (and therefore profitability) have long been dogged by red tape.

Yet government pledges are never set in stone, of course. The previous Conservative adminstration also pledged 300,000 new homes a year, but was forced to ditch plans as the realities of the tough planning environment became apparent.

A similar failure by Labour could have huge negative implications for housebuilders’ earnings.

Growth returning

Having said that, the long-term outlook for the likes of Barratt remains positive, in my opinion. And that would have been the case regardless of who won the election. This is thanks to Britain’s rapidly growing population and the impact it is having on homes demand.

Higher interest rates have impacted the homebuilders more recently. But profits are tipped to snap back from this year as the Bank of England (likely) begins cutting rates.

Earnings are tipped to increase 22% in this financial year (to June 2025). And so Barratt shares are trading on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.7.

There’s no guarantee that interest rates will fall markedly (or even at all) from current levels. But I believe this threat to profits is baked into the housebuilder’s cheap valuation.

Any reading below one indicates that a stock is undervalued.

Rising dividends

A return to earnings growth — Barratt’s bottom-line is tipped to surge 23% in financial 2026, too — means that dividends are also expected to rise strongly following last year’s predicted cut.

As a consequence, the dividend yield on Barratt shares also rises sharply above the FTSE 100 average of 3.5%. This is shown in the table below.

Financial yearPredicted dividend (per share)Dividend yield
202415p3%
202518.9p3.7%
202623.3p4.6%

For investors seeking market-beating dividends, Barratt shares could be a great share to consider as a long-term holding.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Developments Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: is this a buying opportunity for the long term?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into what he looks for when selecting FTSE shares for his portfolio -- and explains why he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 70%, does the Ocado share price make any sense?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs both sides of the investment case for Ocado. He thinks the Ocado share price might be a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s the best FTSE 100 passive income stock to buy now?

| Stephen Wright

LondonMetric Property has a portfolio of strong assets. And a 5.25% dividend yield could make the stock a terrific source…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Recently released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in July [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is this the best blue-chip dividend share on the London stock exchange?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why this company strikes him as potentially the most rewarding FTSE 100 dividend share on the London…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 excellent FTSE 100 blue-chip shares that could supercharge investment portfolios!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares are tipped to surge in price over the next 12 months. Here's why they could be…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m watching the Taylor Wimpey share price

| Gordon Best

The days after an election are always interesting, but here's why I think watching the Taylor Wimpey share price might…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Rivian vs Tesla: which is the best stock to buy today?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland compares two well-known EV companies to determine which he believes is the best stock for him to buy…

Read more »