Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Move over meme stocks: this FTSE 250 company is up 36% in a month!

Move over meme stocks: this FTSE 250 company is up 36% in a month!

Many investors have seen rallies in various meme stocks over the years, but I think there are still enormous opportunities for growth in FTSE firms.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Meme stocks have been grabbing headlines with volatile price swings in recent years. However, a more traditional FTSE 250 company has been quietly outperforming the market in the last few weeks. Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL) has seen its share price surge by an impressive 36% in the past month, catching the attention of many investors.

What happened?

This remarkable performance comes on the heels of a strong year for the company, which has seen the shares climb by nearly 30% over the past 12 months. This growth significantly outpaces the sector and the broader UK market, which have returned -3.1% and 10.8% during the same period.

So, what’s behind Hollywood Bowl’s recent success? The company, which operates bowling alleys and mini-golf centres across the UK, appears to be benefiting from a perfect storm of positive factors.

Firstly, it boasts solid fundamentals. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 15 times, the stock is trading below the UK market average of 16.8 times. This suggests it may still be undervalued, despite its recent gains. The company’s earnings grew by an impressive 12.4% over the past year, and analysts forecast further growth of 6.35% per year moving forward. This isn’t mind-blowing by any means, but steady growth can be a very attractive proposition for long-term investors.

Strong fundamentals

The company’s financial health also appears robust. It operates with zero debt, giving it enormous flexibility in an uncertain economic environment. Unlike many companies still reeling from the pandemic, a strong balance sheet has allowed the company to not only weather recent challenges but also to invest in opportunities.

I suspect investors have also been encouraged by the firm’s dividend policy. The stock currently offers a very generous 4.7% yield. With a pay-out ratio of 61%, there is plenty of room for future increases. Indeed, the company recently announced an increase in its first-half dividend to £0.04 per share, demonstrating confidence in its financial position and a commitment to shareholder returns.

Risks

However, potential investors should be aware that the stock’s rapid rise hasn’t gone unnoticed. A discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation now considers the firm to be approximately 15% overvalued, suggesting that much of the near-term growth is over. Additionally, there has been significant insider selling over the past three months, which could be a cause for caution. Of course, this can be entirely unrelated to company performance, but doesn’t inspire me if management aren’t putting their money where their mouth is.

One for the watchlist

While Hollywood Bowl’s recent performance has been impressive, the leisure industry can be cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions. I suspect the recent move has been entirely justified, but the shares are now potentially fairly priced. I like what I see in the company. However, I reckon my money could be working harder elsewhere. I’ll be adding it to my FTSE watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hollywood Bowl Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is WizzAir 1 of the best value stocks out there?

| Gordon Best

Value stocks can be a tremendous way for investors to build long-term wealth. So is WizzAir currently in bargain territory?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Britvic the answer to my passive income challenge?

| Gordon Best

Finding an investment that pays a regular dividend can be a game changer for passive income. Does drinks provider Britvic…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I’ll aim for a million by adding this world-class growth stock to my portfolio

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking to inject some excitement into his portfolio by purchasing a top growth stock and thinks this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this year’s biggest FTSE 100 loser the very best share to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones decided this struggling FTSE 100 stock was the best share to buy for his portfolio. Now he's having…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d consider buying Groupon stock

| Christopher Ruane

Groupon stock lost over 99% of its value between 2011 and last year. So why does this writer now think…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 recovering UK dividend shares – as picked by professionals

| Mark David Hartley

Here are three UK dividend shares that top brokers and fund managers are either holding or have tipped this week.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much passive income could I earn by investing £3 a day?

| Stephen Wright

£3 a day for 30 years could be like investing £14,000 on day one. Stephen Wright thinks this is a…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How I’d try and turn a small SIPP into a £500k pension pot

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By consistently topping up a SIPP with a sound investment strategy, it’s possible to transform a small pension pot into…

Read more »