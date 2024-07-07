Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are the latest price targets for Rivian and Tesla stock

Here are the latest price targets for Rivian and Tesla stock

Tesla stock’s surged more than 30% over the past month, leading Rivian and peers higher. But what are the brokers saying about these two shares?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is resurgent. As most analysts point out, it’s an incredibly expensive electric vehicle (EV) stock. So the surge might have surprised some investors.

Shares in Tesla have gained about 37% over the past month. One reason for this is better-than-expected EV deliveries — which were still down 4.8% over 12 months — and this led other New Energy Vehicle (NEV) companies, including Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), higher.

But what do analysts forecasts say about Tesla and Rivian? Let’s take a closer look.

Wall Street’s take

According to analysts, Tesla’s trading at a sizeable premium to where it should be. The target price is $182.82, inferring that the stock is 24.61% overvalued.

This is just taking the 34 analysts that have covered the stock in the last three months.

To make things worse, the most recent coverage is from the influential JP Morgan and its analyst puts Tesla stock at just $115.

This should suggest that Tesla stock is overvalued by 52.88%. The lowest share price target is just $22.86 and the highest is $310.

So what about Rivian? Well, like most stocks, it tends to trade at a discount to its share price target.

Despite Rivian surging more than 30% as well in the last 30 days, it’s currently 12.94% discounted, according to the 22 analysts covering it.

However, the latest analyst to cover the stock issued a Buy rating but with a share price target of $13. That’s a 13.22% discount to the current share price.

The lowest share price target is just $8, and the highest is $30.

A deeper dive

Tesla currently trades around 84 times earnings from the last 12 months, and 91 times expected earnings for 2024. This makes it extraordinarily expensive.

However, Elon Musk has been asking investors to treat Tesla like a technology company, which utilises AI and robotics, and not an EV firm.

Tesla is set to unveil its firstly truly autonomous vehicle — the robotaxi — on 8 August. It could be huge for the company if it’s really ready to deploy, with autonomous taxis promising to be a very high margin business.

Musk’s company is also making strides robotics, with the Optimus robot potentially going on sale in the second half of 2025. Musk thinks these robots will be huge business, suggesting it could take the stock to $25trn.

The company is also making strides in robotics, with the Optimus robot potentially going on sale in the second half of 2025. Musk thinks these robots will be huge business, suggesting it could take the stock to $25trn.

Rivian, on the other hand, is a pretender to Tesla’s crown in the EV space. But it’s a long, long way behind. Rivian delivered around 13,790 vehicles in Q2, while Tesla delivered 443,956 vehicles.

It’s also loss-making and remains some way off. Projections suggest that Rivian’s large cash pile could disappear in just two years. This could be accelerated by the release of cheaper vehicles — the R2 and R3 — which typically have shallower margins.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How to grow an empty Stocks and Shares ISA to £100k

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian cuts through the fluff and breaks down the path to building a £100k Stocks and Shares ISA through…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I’d spend £5k on these FTSE 100 shares to grow my money

| Harshil Patel

The FTSE 100 includes many high-quality, global businesses. Our writer explores two of his favourites that could stand the test…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest £500 a month in an ISA and aim for a passive income worth £70,000

| Dr. James Fox

Our writer believes there's never a better time to start investing for a passive income than today. This is how…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 mega-cheap growth stocks I think could surge in value!

| Royston Wild

These growth stocks have rocketed in value in recent weeks. Yet they remain dirt cheap and could be poised for…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

£15k in savings? 2 passive income stocks to consider for £1,298 of dividends

| Royston Wild

Fancy making more than a grand in dividends this year? These two high-yield passive income stocks could be worth a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With just 10 shares, I’d aim for a million

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines why he'd do less not more as he plans to aim for a million in the stock…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d use that to start investing today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane uses his market experience to explain how he'd start investing on a limited budget for the first time.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20K in an ISA to target a 7% dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Is £1,400 in passive income each year possible from a £20K ISA while sticking to blue-chip FTSE 100 shares?This writer…

Read more »