Is £1,400 in passive income each year possible from a £20K ISA while sticking to blue-chip FTSE 100 shares?

Here's how to invest £20K in an ISA to target a 7% dividend yield

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can give me a platform for buying into companies that hopefully grow in value over time. Along the way though, it can also potentially be a source of passive income in the form of dividends.

If I had £20K in an ISA and wanted to target a 7% yield – equivalent to £1,400 each year, or almost £27 per week on average – here is how I would go about it.

Chasing yield alone is a fool’s errand

Perhaps surprisingly, I would not start by thinking about the 7% figure. Why?

Dividends are never guaranteed, no matter how much a company may have paid out before. So a share that yields 7% today can yield 0% tomorrow.

At the start of last year, Direct Line yielded around twice that much before axeing its dividend altogether. It has since come back, but at a much lower level.

So, to try and avoid falling into a value trap, I would look for companies that I think have a strong enough business and clean enough balance sheet to sustain a chunky shareholder payout over the long term.

Some characteristics of a good dividend share

As an example, I would point to Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

It ticks a lot of the boxes I look for when it comes to buying dividend shares for my ISA. I do not own it, but would be happy to buy it if I had spare money to invest.

For a start, there is the target market. It is large, resilient and deep-pocketed. People spend a lot of money on retirement-linked financial services, often over the course of decades. Then there are the competitive advantages enjoyed by the firm. It has a familiar brand, long experience and large customer base.

That has helped make it consistently profitable in recent years. It plans to raised its dividend by 5% this year and 2% annually in the years after that. So the current 8.7% dividend yield could be set to become even juicier.

Even Legal & General has cut the payout before though. The 2008 financial crisis led to that and I see a risk that any sudden market downturn could hurt profits badly and see another cut.

As a long-term investor, though, I think the future for the firm looks promising.

Constructing a high-quality blue-chip portfolio

Owning a share like Legal & General ought to earn me more than my target dividend yield.

So I could hopefully still hit my target even if some of the shares I bought yielded less than 7%.

Right now in the FTSE 100 there are plenty of blue-chip shares earning 7% or higher besides Legal & General. From HSBC to M&G and Phoenix to Imperial Brands, quite a few firms offer such high yields.

Sticking to the share selection principles outlined above, I believe I could choose the right ones for my ISA and realistically aim for £1,400 in annual dividends.