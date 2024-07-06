Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £3,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d use that to start investing today

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d use that to start investing today

Christopher Ruane uses his market experience to explain how he’d start investing on a limited budget for the first time.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dreaming of buying shares is one thing. Actually making the move to start investing is another.

It need not be complicated. Nor does it necessarily take years and years of saving to build up a huge investment pot before getting going.

In fact, I think there can be benefits to starting sooner rather than later. It gives one a longer timeframe in the markets. As a believer in long-term investing I think that can be a huge advantage. It also means that any beginner’s mistakes could be less painful than if bigger sums were involved.

If I had a spare £3,000, here are the moves I would make to start investing.

Decide on an investing strategy

I would think about what my objectives in the stock market are.

For example, do I want to buy into growth companies in the hope of finding the next Tesla or Nvidia? Am I more focused on the potential passive income streams offered by owning high-yield dividend shares like M&G and Imperial Brands? Or might a combination of both suit my objectives?

While figuring out my objectives, I would also take some time to learn about how the stock market works. What makes a good business does not necessarily make a good investment.

That depends, in part, what price I pay for its shares. So getting to grips with concepts like how to value shares is important before I start investing.

Getting ready to invest

Another, practical, move I would take is to put my £3,000 into an account that would let me buy shares.

That could be a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA, for example. There are lots of options. I would look into the alternatives and choose one that seemed best for my own needs.

Building a portfolio

My next move would be to start building a portfolio, by choosing different shares to buy.

Why not just put all my £3,000 into what seemed to me like the best idea? The problem is that what seems to me like a great idea – and indeed may be – can suddenly be seen in a very different light if circumstances change.

Even the best company can run into unforeseen challenges. By diversifying my portfolio, I could reduce the risk to my £3,000 if one of my choices turns out poorly.

Finding shares to buy

To choose shares to buy for that portfolio as I start investing, I would stick to what I know.

For example, if I was a regular shopper at Greggs (LSE: GRG), I would have an idea of how busy its shops are and how satisfied customers seem to be.

I could add to that anecdotal and observational knowledge by reading the company accounts. That would also let me see things like how much debt the company had on its balance sheet (none: it ended last year with net cash and cash equivalents of almost £200m).  

A competitive advantage in a market likely to benefit from high demand can help a business do well. Greggs has that, from unique products to a large shop network.

But it also faces risks, from wage inflation eating into profits to cash-strapped consumers cutting back on takeaway foods.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, M&g Plc, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With just 10 shares, I’d aim for a million

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines why he'd do less not more as he plans to aim for a million in the stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20K in an ISA to target a 7% dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Is £1,400 in passive income each year possible from a £20K ISA while sticking to blue-chip FTSE 100 shares?This writer…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Up 25% in a month! 3 red-hot FTSE 250 buys to light up my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to put a bit of fire into his Stocks and Shares ISA and wonders if these three…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d turn an empty ISA into a second income of £12k a year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking to generate a high and rising second income from a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 shares.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nearing 500p, is the Aviva share price still cheap? Here’s what the charts say!

| Mark David Hartley

Aviva is up 20% in the past year, outperforming the FTSE -- but can the share price still grow further?…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett tips that could improve my investment returns!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a handful of investing techniques used by Warren Buffett that he hopes can help him build wealth.

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Dividend Shares

£8,900 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £256 a month of passive income

| Christopher Ruane

By investing under £9,000 now, our writer could target hundreds of pounds each month in passive income in the long…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£1, £2, £3, £4: what’s to stop the Rolls-Royce share price reaching £10?

| Christopher Ruane

After the stunning performance of the Rolls-Royce share price in the past 18 months, can it keep going? This writer…

Read more »