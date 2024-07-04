Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 high-dividend-yield shares I’d buy to hold for AT LEAST 5 years!

2 high-dividend-yield shares I’d buy to hold for AT LEAST 5 years!

Our writer Royston Wild thinks these high-yield dividend stocks could provide a market-beating passive income for years to come.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London stock market’s a great place to go shopping for a passive income. It’s packed with mature companies with strong balance sheets, giving investors the chance to grab high yields and the possibility of a growing dividend over time.

Here are two top dividend stocks I’ll look at buying when I next have cash to invest. Each one’s forward dividend yield comfortably beats the FTSE 100 average of 3.7%.

Home comforts

Inflation is tipped to rise again in the coming months following recent steady falls. This poses a threat to property stocks like The PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR) as, to keep price rises under control, the Bank of England may opt to put back interest rate cuts.

This could have big repercussions for companies such as real estate investment trusts (REITs). Higher property stocks are a negative for net asset values (NAVs) and, by extension, for company profits.

Yet I still believe residential landlords like PRS have significant investment potential. This is because a mass property shortage means rents in the UK continue to shoot higher.

Outside London, average rents soared 7% year on year in June to £1,316 a month, according to Rightmove. This is higher than 4% in the capital, and is good news for PRS whose entire portfolio is located outside London.

Both major political parties have vowed to soothe this homes shortage for both buyers and renters. The Labour Party, which looks on course to win a majority in today’s general election, has vowed to build 300,000 new homes between now and 2029.

But significant execution risks and a growing population mean the likes of PRS could still continue to enjoy strong rental growth for the next several years, at least. I’m certainly backing it to keep paying large dividends for the foreseeable future.

In fact, City analysts expect the firm to start raising annual dividends again this year for the first time since the pandemic. And so PRS shares currently carry a meaty forward yield of 5.4%.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Another top REIT

Warehouse REIT‘s (LSE:WHR) another dividend share I’m tempted to buy for my portfolio.

It might not have the defensive qualities of The PRS REIT. Rent collection in the warehouse and logistics sector is (in theory at least) less dependable than with residential property. This is especially so during economic downturns.

But it’s still committed, under REIT rules, to pay almost all of its annual rental earnings out in the form of dividends. This can still make it a strong choice for a regular income stream. And today, it carries a larger forward dividend yield than PRS, at 7.7%.

Businesses like Warehouse REIT also have significant long-term investment potential, in my view. The market it operates in also suffers from a substantial supply shortfall that’s driving rents higher.

Indeed, like-for-like rents here rose 5.1% during the 12 months to March, latest financials showed.

The shortage looks set to endure too, due to a weak supply demand pipeline, rising property demand for e-commerce purposes and supply chain optimisation. I expect Warehouse REIT to deliver big dividends for years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Isles on nautical map
Dividend Shares

This FTSE stock yields 16.3%! Should investors consider buying it?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock currently has an enormous yield. Could it be a good buy for those seeking income from their…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

7.1% yield! Would I be silly not to buy cheap Aviva shares?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool likes the look of Aviva shares for their handsome dividend yield and valuation. So, would now be a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Vodafone share price ever reach £1 again?

| James Beard

Since last being over 100p in February 2023, the Vodafone share price has fallen 30%. Our writer wonders if a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I think this is the best dividend stock to buy in the FTSE 250. And it’s dirt cheap!

| Paul Summers

This FTSE 250 stock isn't just a leader in its space. Our writer thinks it's also a passive income powerhouse…

Read more »

Investing Articles

No savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett investing method to target a £7,000 second income

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s investment in Coca-Cola hss been outstanding. Stephen Wright thinks investors should take a similar approach to build a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s polling day! How will the FTSE 100 respond to the result?

| James Beard

Today (4 July) voters will be asked to choose the UK’s next government. Our writer considers how the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Can BP’s refocus on oil and gas production turbocharge its share price?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has lagged behind its peers that have concentrated fully on oil and gas, but now it too…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Is this the best growth share prospect in the FTSE 250?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 technology firm has close ties to the Ministry of Defence, has seen huge growth in its order…

Read more »