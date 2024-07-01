Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What could July have in store for the FTSE 100?

What could July have in store for the FTSE 100?

The general election could have an impact on the FTSE 100 this month. But this Fool is looking past that and buying cheap shares.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 got off to a flying start in the first half of the year. During that time, it rose 5.7%.

UK shares haven’t been the most popular with investors in recent years. But with the Footsie surging, the tide seems to be turning. That said, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. There’s the potential we could be in store for a shaky month.

The election

That’s largely due to the general election on 4 July. There’s a plenty of data out there suggesting what the FTSE 100 could do depending on which political party comes into power. For example, one snippet I saw the other day from global investment powerhouse Schroders stated that general election campaigns that look likely to have a clear-cut winner tend to lead to the Footsie rising.

The Labour Party is ahead in major political polls. That means we could see the Footsie rally this month following the election.

But of course, while polls give us a good indication of what the outcome is likely to be, there’s always the possibility of a surprise. That’s why I’m expecting some volatility.

I’m still buying

But guessing what the stock market will do in the short term isn’t a smart move. I don’t invest for a quick payday.

Instead, I’m looking for undervalued shares and I see plenty in the UK market. Take Burberry (LSE: BRBY) as an example.

There’s no hiding it, the British icon has posted a terrible performance in the last 12 months. It’s down 58.6% in that time. This year alone the stock has lost 37.3% of its value.

But with that, I’m now tempted to snap up some shares. They look cheap, trading on 11.9 times earnings. Burberry’s long-term historical average is 23. This signals to me there could be serious value to be had.

That said, its share price is down for a reason. Sales have taken a hit. Its pre-tax profit fell by 40% in 2023 from £634m to £383m. Consumer spending in markets such as the US has slowed down due to higher inflation and interest rates. Sales fell 14% in the second half of 2023.

Perhaps more worryingly, sales fell 17% year on year in Q4 in Asia Pacific, Burberry’s largest market. Looking ahead, the firm has said it expects to face further challenges in the coming months.

But as I said, I tend not to focus on the short-term outlook. And as we begin to see rate cuts later this year, I’d expect spending to pick up again. Burberry hasn’t been alone in its recent struggles. Many of its peers have also been hit as consumers tighten their belts. I’m optimistic we’ll begin to see this change in the months ahead.

Bouncing back

Burberry is a company that’s been operating since 1856. So, I believe that over the long run it can bounce back from this tough spell.

On top of that, with its share price taking a beating, the stock has an attractive 6.2% dividend yield, clearing the Footsie average of 3.6% by some margin.

That’s some juicy passive income for me to collect while I sit patiently and wait for its share price to start trending in the right direction. If I had the cash, I’d buy Burberry shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc and Schroders Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I’d aim for a second income of £1,200 a month with this high-yield dividend stock

| Mark David Hartley

Investing in dividend stocks via a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way to build a second income stream,…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Growth Shares

This stock just joined the FTSE 250. It deserves a closer look

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes new FTSE 250 member Alpha Group International has all the right ingredients to be a winning investment…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 cheap shares I’ve spotted in my July bargain hunt

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith thinks he's spotted a couple of cheap shares based on recent share price falls and the subsequent valuation…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying more Scottish Mortgage shares this month!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool recently opened a position in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, but he's eager to add more of its shares.…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Could 719 Greggs shares give me £126 a month of passive income?

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at the UK’s leading food-to-go retailer and wonders whether he should buy its shares for…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

After its share price crashed 46% in a day, is this a bargain basement value stock?

| James Beard

YouGov’s shares nosedived after the company issued a profit warning. Our writer considers whether it’s now one of the best…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price top 60p in July?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds has enjoyed a brilliant performance this year. But could its share price go past 60p this month? This Fool…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With demand for oil still rising, where could the BP share price be in 2029?

| James Beard

With oil consumption expected to peak in 2029, our writer considers what might happen to the BP share price over…

Read more »